Where is the American Bar Association in this Trump Trial?

by Mark Schwendau

The American Bar Association (ABA) is one of the world’s largest voluntary professional organizations in the country. Most high-level professions have a professional organization to monitor the legal work and ensure the integrity of that profession. Doctors, architects, engineers, accountants, and psychologists are just a few of the many other such professions having their own such organizations.

The ABA website says, “It is committed to doing what only a national association of attorneys can do: serving our members, improving the legal profession, eliminating bias and enhancing diversity, and advancing the rule of law throughout the United States and around the world.”

In the past, this organization would often speak out about abuses they saw of the law or when its members in the courts did not uphold the Constitution and Bill of Rights. In the most recent indictment of 45th President Donald Trump, the organization has remained oddly silent without comment.

The ABA’s most recent press release (March 31, 2023) is titled “Texas congressman seeks reconciliation with America’s Ugly Past.” As you might have already imagined, it is about slavery.

The Problem with New York D.A. Alvin Bragg

The first problem to be noted is a partisan Democrat county district attorney who ran for office in a 95%+ partisan Manhattan borough of New York County with the motto he was going to “GET TRUMP.” This shows that Attorney Alvin Bragg is immediately suspected of prosecutorial misconduct. It shows he has compromised the integrity of the office he holds. He was searching for a crime to fit a specific man for political vengeance. He is guilty of violating his oaths of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of New York.

The fact that he has taken campaign money from George Soros-related societies that encourages district attorneys to go soft on hard crimes for racial justice (a.k.a. – creating chaos and anarchy), and he has been proven statistically to do so in his short term in office, is another huge red flag.

“NY crime victim’s mother has a message for Alvin Bragg”

Madeline Brame is the mother of a slain Army veteran, 35-year-old Sgt. Hason Correa. He was stabbed in 2018 in New York City. An interview with Laura Ingraham highlights the problem with Alvin Bragg.

“And then he turns around and treats the killer like they are the victim and the victim like they are the killer. This is what I have been experiencing for four years. It started before Alvin Bragg. It started with Cyrus Vance. Alvin Bragg came in and completely dropped the ball on the case. Completely dropped it.”

Brame claims that Bragg is releasing criminals due to a backlog of crimes clogging up the courts’ docket and filling the prisons with hardened criminals.

Then we have the whole issue of violent crimes involving assault, rape, murder, and robbery going through the roof in Bragg’s Manhattan borough. He appears to be soft on hardened criminals due to race and ethnicity. Crime has escalated dramatically since he took office, and former President Trump often recites this data in his rally speeches.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second son and Vice President of the Trump organization, recently took to Newsmax to expose the insanity of D.A. Bragg.

Finally, we have the entire issue of President Trump turning the table on D.A. Bragg for him being guilty of the crime of election interference. The timing of this filing immediately after President Trump announced his campaign for a second term in our highest office should be suspect, if not outright illegal.

The Problem of New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan

Then we have another issue of the presiding judge over the Trump indictment in Manhattan. Judge Juan Merchan. Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to claim the judge overseeing his criminal trial “HATES ME.” Trump has wanted the judge to recuse himself for several very good reasons.

Merchan presided over two unrelated previous criminal tax fraud cases involving Trump’s real estate firm relative to his former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, both of which resulted in outcomes unfavorable to the Trump defense team. Given that history alone, some lawyers say it is bad optics for Merchan to preside over this new case against President Trump. These lawyers think the court’s chief judge should intervene, and she should handle the trial herself or replace Merchan with a different judge, according to people who know the court and President Trump’s history in this court.

Then we have the issue of the judge’s daughter being a known progressive activist. Loren Merchan, 34, who works for progressive digital strategies firm Authentic Campaigns, worked for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s campaigns and has worked for a slew of other Democratic campaigns before those.

Some make mention of this judge making financial donations to the Joe Biden for President campaign, but so far as my research could determine, these amounts were insignificant (less than $100). Still, his donations filed did raise eyebrows. According to FEC data, Judge Juan Merchan donated to Act Blue and earmarked his donations for “Stop The Republicans” and “Biden For President.”

“I don’t think it’s really a great move on the part of the court system to assign the same judge,” an anonymous defense attorney in New York told Politico recently. That news source granted a former prosecutor anonymity because he has cases before Merchan as a defense attorney.

“I am just shocked that the chief judge doesn’t preside over a case of this significance. The former president getting indicted calls for the chief judge of the court to handle it,” he said, referring to Ellen Biben, the criminal court’s administrative judge. Justice Biben is the former head of the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics, was a New York State inspector general, and served as a special deputy attorney general for public integrity.

Trump claimed in a Friday Truth Social posting that Merchan was “hand-picked by Bragg & the Prosecutors.”

OPINION:

The judge, in this case, should have recused himself due to the appearance of impropriety and the fact he has already heard two previous cases with the Trump family business. The case should be dismissed because D.A. Alvin Bragg violated President Trump’s Fifth Amendment right by refusing to list all the alleged crimes President Trump committed during his presidential campaign at this initial unsealing of the Grand Jury recommendation for indictment. The other issue that is so troubling about this proceeding is who comprised this “Grand Jury” and why are the leaks from some people not being prosecuted?

We all have to wait for his last crime for some 30+ days for a Bragg big reveal party, apparently.

This sham of a kangaroo court trial should be dismissed based on Alvin Bragg not appropriately applying both Federal and State laws. Should it be allowed to continue, President Trump has every right to demand and be granted a change in venue due to Manhattan being the polar opposite of MAGA country meaning President Trump will not be able to get a jury by his peers.

And the thing I keep coming back to is: Where is the American Bar Association (ABA) in all of this? Why are they without comment?

It reminds me of the American Medical Association (AMA) remaining oddly silent during the Covid-19 pandemic while Tony Fauci was declaring himself “the science” while forbidding other doctors and scientists involved in a peer review process and threatening their licenses to practice if they went against his “Fauci Protocol.” This is called medical tyranny by a man with his hands so deep in the pockets of Big Pharma, and the AMA should have called him out on it!

Finally, another parallel – I have had a number of dogs registered by the American Kennel Club (AKC). My breed of choice is the Golden Retriever. Back in 2009, I bought my fourth one from a registered AKC breeder of that particular breed.

After several months I noticed my young pup was already showing signs of having hip dysplasia and took him to the veterinarian to get hip x-rays. My fear was confirmed. The breeder offered to give me another pup (from the same litter) as a solution. The AKC stood by the breeder as that would be my last best offer and only legal recourse. I remember yelling at the woman on the phone at the AKC, saying, “Why, the hell, would I want a second birth defected dog out of the same litter!? What you are supposed to do, as the AKC, is pull the papers on both the dam and sire of my pup such that this breeder never gets to breed either of them anymore!”

That was the beginning of my seeing how little value a professional organization can be. My beloved “Harley” could never run with other dogs and never lift his leg to pee. I was, and am, very angry about the injustice the two of us suffered in this matter. I should have had my money refunded with the assurance that Harley’s parents would never be bred anymore.

For this reason, I get President Trump’s anger. If you are going to have professional organizations that are supposed to be voicing and reaffirming logical righteous regulations and operating procedures that do nothing, you might as well not have them at all.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related