Where’s the MSM? Editor at Quillette Beaten by Antifa, Police Stand Down

Andy Ngo, an editor at the online platform Quillette, was beaten by Antifa protesters in Portland. It was a “peaceful Antifa protest’ and all Mr. Ngo was doing was reporting.

He was struck on the head and face “multiple times.” They threw objects and a milkshake at him. They stole all his camera equipment.

For those who don’t know, Antifa, the misnamed Anti-Fascists, define themselves as Anarcho-Communists. They have become the Democrat Party army of fascists. Joe Biden described Antifa as a “courageous group of Americans.”

The political leadership in Portland are far-left Democrats and they allow attacks on anyone on the right. Police are told to stand down and reporters are told to not cover the violence.

You’ll notice the Democrat Socialists flag among the marchers. These people are communists. There is nothing ‘Democrat’. They’re Socialists with an again that is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

They planned this violence and targeted Mr. Ngo.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

This could be any one of us if the Democrats come back to power and become the only party as they have in several states, including mine — New York.

The post video from Mr. Ngo:

Other videos of Antifa on periscope:

Michelle Malkin started a ‘protect Andy Ngo’ go fund me page.

A New York State Assemblyman said that New York is now run by communists and socialists. He’s right. I live here and I know that’s true. You can read the article on this link and hear what he has to say on video.