While Admin secures a cease-fire, Nervous Nancy & the House act stupidly

Vice President Pence and Secretary Pompeo secured a cease-fire agreement with Turkey and Kurds, following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara Thursday.

Kurds have 120 hours to retreat from the 20-mile safe zone Turkey wants. Turkey has been victimized by the PKK Kurds. No one is innocent in this age-old battle.

Once the Kurds retreat, the cease-fire becomes permanent.

The Turks agree to work with the US to fight ISIS.

The agreement comes hours after a letter emerged in which President Trump warned Erdogan against being a “fool” and “tough guy” regarding an operation in northeastern Syria.

This has the potential to improve relations with Russia.

Trust Trump. He has earned it.

Meanwhile, the House and Nervous Nancy behave stupidly.

The House voted 354-60 this week to condemn President Trump’s decision not to get involved in a dispute between Turkey and Syria. If that’s how they feel, then let them vote to go to war.

The President tried to meet with Democrats to discuss serious national security matters yesterday, but Nervous Nancy flipped out again, ran out of the meeting, and took Steny, and Chuck with her.

Trump said something about the communists taking over and that might make you happy. It probably would. They keep promoting communists — the Squad for example.

As she tore out, she said, “All roads lead to Putin.” The President said, “see you at the polls.”

After unhinged Nancy oversaw a nearly-three year fake probe into Trump-Russia collusion, she still continues the charade.

Thank You, President Trump! I love it when he stands up to Nancy Pelosi! pic.twitter.com/FUoUUZQnmG — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 16, 2019

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED

President Trump called Democrat congressional leaders in. Nancy stormed out for the waiting cameras. Then she told reporters the President is crazy.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told the Washington Examiner in a statement, “The President was measured, factual and decisive, while Speaker Pelosi’s decision to walk out was baffling, but not surprising.

“She had no intention of listening or contributing to an important meeting on national security issues. While Democrat leadership chose to storm out and get in front of the cameras to whine, everyone else in the meeting chose to stay in the room and work on behalf of this country.”

Democrats still have not gotten over 2016, and now realize 2020 is going the same way. They don’t have one coherent candidate.

Nancy wants to create scenes. It always works to her benefit since the media is an arm of the Democrat Party.

Watch this new reveal from James O’Keefe:

BREAKING: “@BarackObama inherited a mess…But he did NOTHING in 8 years to get it going again…no interest in going up to the Hill and talking.” – CNN Manager He continues “@realDonaldTrump up there all the time or calling them all the time trying to wheel and deal”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/SmrJqhkR0y — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 17, 2019

MEANWHILE, THE STAR CHAMBER IMPEACHMENT TRIAL CONTINUES IN SECRET

Rep. Andy Biggs tried to attend the secret impeachment meetings in the secret basement room but he was kicked out.

Biggs tweeted, ‘I have a right to be in Adam Schiff’s unauthorized impeachment proceedings. This is a secret, secret proceeding. And the only information we’re getting out from what’s happening in Schiff’s secret chamber is coming from the leaks that emanate from the Democrats.’

In another tweet, he wrote, ‘How can anyone say they support impeachment when only a handful of Members of Congress can hear witness testimony, when exculpatory evidence is excluded from selective leaks to the press, and when the President’s lawyers have no right to call or cross-examine witnesses?’

‘Chairman Schiff and Speaker Pelosi are intentionally running Soviet-style hearings to deprive the American people of representation,’ he tweeted.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “In America, you’re innocent until you’re proven guilty but that’s not the case when the Democrats look at the president.”

The president has no civil rights and Nancy is tearing the Constitution apart.