While the Left Decries the NoKo Agreement, South Korea Lionizes Trump

The left-wing and their media believe that the historic North Korean Summit was a failure. At least that is what they are saying. That isn’t what the President of South Korea is saying nor is it what the Japanese Prime Minister believes. Those are two countries in imminent danger from North Korea.

If South Korea and Japan see it as a great first step, why doesn’t the left and their media arm? Moon Jae-in has been described as “jubilant“.

The concession the left says they are concerned about is the President agreed to not hold “some” joint military exercises with South Korea. The saber-rattling exercises aren’t due to happen for a year and the President can easily reinstitute them. The left is also concerned that the President said he wouldn’t add new sanctions, but that’s only if Kim upholds his end of the bargain.

The current sanctions will be kept in place and Nick Pompeo will lead the negotiations. John Bolton will also be involved. It’s hard to see the problem here – yet. We all have our eyes wide-opened when it comes to this murderous Communist regime. No one thinks he will turn into Thomas Jefferson with McDonald’s in Pyongyang.

The President wants this to be a treaty agreed to by Congress, unlike the Iran deal. Whether the obstructionists will allow a treaty with North Korea is uncertain. They have been hoping peace with North Korea would fail.

SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN SEE IT AS A SUCCESS

The South Korean President sees the summit as a success. President Moon Jae-in said he had not slept the night before the summit. He has played a key role in the meetings and hopes it will usher in “a new era”. South Koreans have lived in fear of NoKo.

President Moon Jae-in hailed the agreement.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations and welcome the success of the historic North Korea-United States summit”, Moon said in a statement.

“The June 12 Sentosa Agreement will be recorded as a historic event that has helped break down the last remaining Cold War legacy on Earth,” he said.

He praised Trump and Kim for their “courage and determination” not to settle for “that outdated and familiar reality but to take a daring step towards change”.

He lionized Trump for achieving “a feat that no one else has ever delivered”, adding Kim would also be remembered as “a leader who made a historic moment by taking the first bold step toward the world”.

“Building upon the agreement reached today, we will take a new path going forward.”Leaving dark days of war and conflict behind, we will write a new chapter of peace and cooperation. We will be there together with North Korea along the way”, he said.

Moon cautioned that this was “just a beginning and there may be many difficulties ahead”.

“But we will never go back to the past again and never give up on this bold journey. History is a record of people who take action and rise to a challenge,” he added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also expressed support over the summit, saying the joint statement reflected Kim’s willingness to seek the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.