Whistleblower Affidavit on the Debate Is Coming This Weekend

X Influencer Black Insurrectionist has an affidavit from a whistleblower stating that Kamala Harris’s team had the questions beforehand. She also knew the moderators would fact-check for her. There were other special accommodations for her. For one, ABC negotiated with her separately and did not notify the Trump team.

The affidavit will be released by Sunday.

In the following series of tweets, Black Insurrectionist comments on the upcoming affidavit:

“For the record, I have had my attorney put a call into ABC advising them that myself and possibly others will be releasing the whistleblower affidavit over the weekend. The ABC denials that have been put out thus far have not denied giving the Harris campaign “Sample” questions, nor has ABC denied negotiating assurances with the Harris campaign in regards to the Fact Checking of Donald Trump and the special accommodations on Podium and various other aspects of production that were meant to mislead the viewer.

“Furthermore, ABC has not denied having separate negotiations with the Harris campaign without notifying or including the Trump campaign in those negotiations. And no, my attorney has not heard from anyone from the left.

“Also, for the simpletons who keep telling me to release the affidavit now that redacting the affidavit only takes 20 minutes, you are clearly simpletons. An attorney will redact, make light changes, send for his client to review, and then give me the Ok. Giving them until Sunday is not only reasonable, it is pretty damn quick considering what this person has to lose. The affidavit was notarized on September 9th, the day before the debate–you suckers are doomed.

“Has ABC denied anything about my tweet yesterday? I have not seen them deny anything. Yet, I am getting multiple death threats and have had two leftist attorneys send me DM’s about bringing me to court if I release the whistleblower affidavit.

“Under these circumstances, I must now be forced to make a difficult decision–Y’all can pound sand. I am releasing it. I will do as I said. You can bring me to court, you can threaten my life. You can dox me again. I have been doxxed multple times already.

“Fascists will never scare me. What are the dem’s going to do? Get the Klan back together?

“I have been contacted by Gateway Pundit regarding the whistleblower story. I have responded to them that I may do a joint release of the whistleblower story with them as long as they will protect the identity of the whistleblower and their attorney. I want this story to have multiple honest corroborations I have sent almost 33,000 tweets. I have never been Community Noted. Everything I posted predicting something ahead of time via a source has indeed happened.

“The Few times I posted something from someone else that turned out to be not true, I immediately corrected the record and/or erased the post. On the night of Trump’s assassination attempt, I posted within hours the name of the would be assassin and that the FBI was already saying the Secret Service had made numerous errors. In fact, I had the name Crooks well before most MSM printed it. I said I would release the affidavit that will block out the whistleblower in order to protect him.

“I could care less about the left saying I am a liar. The left does nothing but lie.

“There is a reason other nationally known people called for an investigation into ABC yesterday. My understanding is that there are a few people at ABC who are upset with what happened with the debate. Personally, I believe there will be more than one whistleblower when this is over.

“This is true for all the haters. Days before the debate, I said they would be fact-checking Trump and not Kamala. DAYS BEFORE the debate, now how would I know that?”