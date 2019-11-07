‘Whistleblower’ Attorney tweeted “#coup has started” & “we will get rid of him”

The Deep State whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, tweeted some very incriminating information mentioning a ‘coup’ and getting ‘rid of him.’

These tweets appear to have been originally exposed by The Conservative Treehouse but we aren’t certain. The anonymous author at that site believes the coup, the Russia-Trump, and the Trump-Ukraine ‘scandal,’ were coordinated from the beginning and are all part of one plan.

If it is a ‘coup’ as Mark Zaid tweeted, it isn’t a big stretch to think this was coordinated, but that’s conjecture at this point.

The Conservative Treehouse pointed to the name Dana Buente in one tweet as significant since the author believes he is an FBI counsel and the site’s author believes he’s dirty, largely because of his involvement in the recusal of Jeff Sessions.

DAMNING TWEETS?

These tweets appear damning. They are still up and they’ve been archived.

It’s very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 2, 2017

Isn’t this treason if true? Are we allowed to unseat Presidents fraudulently now?

UNHINGED

Zaid also said, “Our ideal ending is that the identity of the whistleblower is never known.” Let’s cooperate with Zaid and not mention the name of accused whistleblower Eric Ciaramella.

Zaid is an unhinged member of the Resistance.

In assessing legitimacy of Eric Ciaramella (in addition to his questionable associations), as a “whistleblower,” important to note that his attorney/activist Mark Zaid hates POTUS & has tweeted out deranged screeds using #Resistance 100s of times over past yr alone. He’s a loon. pic.twitter.com/VZ6HfYQyeS — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 6, 2019