Whistleblower Comes out Against the NCAA!

by Mark Schwendau

A swimmer of the University of Pennsylvania and former teammate of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, a man competing as a woman, recently came out to expose the hidden agenda of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).

Paula Scanlan told commentator Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire last week that the university tried to hush up complaints about Thomas, who was born male but allowed to swim on the women’s swim team last year.

“You Will Regret It!” NCAA Swimmer Breaks Her Silence:

It has been reported that Lia, née William, Thomas began hormone replacement therapy in 2019 and transitioned from the University of Pennsylvania men’s team to the women’s team in 2021.

What the mainstream news media neglects to report is William Thomas, ranked 554th in the 200-yard freestyle competing as an NCCA. Thomas – pretending to be a female swimmer – was ranked fifth in this event as a woman the following year. In the 500-yard freestyle, Thomas was ranked 65th in the country as a male. Later, he, pretending to be she, ranked 1st in the event as a woman. Finally, in the 1650 freestyle, he, still pretending to be a she, finished the swim season ranked 8th as a woman as opposed to 32nd in the nation in the men’s division the previous year.

So, overall, William Thomas was ranked 462nd in the nation as a male swimmer and, a year later, was ranked number 1 as a female swimmer.

In legal terms, I think this is what they call fraudulent cheating!

So Scanlan came forward to Walsh to reveal how her college and the NCAA intimidated women athletes over Lia Thomas being allowed to swim with them and invade their personal women’s space in their locker room.

Scanlan told Walsh athletic staff “wanted them to be quiet,” and her teammates were told “they were the issue” if they objected. Scanlan said she wanted to join former University of Kentucky swimming star Riley Gaines, who has become a vocal advocate for the rights of women and girls in sports nationwide.

One of the more stunning revelations of Scanlan’s college experience was this: Scanlan wrote an anonymous editorial to her college campus newspaper, “The Daily Pennsylvanian,” titled “Anonymous Penn Women’s Swimmer | How the NCAA’s transgender policies affect college sports.” That editorial appeared on their website on Feb 10, 2022, for less than 24 hours before it was retracted. We looked but could not find her editorial online.

Scanlan had previously appeared anonymously in Walsh’s gender and transgender documentary of last year titled “What Is A Woman?” Walsh said Scanlan had approached him a few days ago, saying she was ready to publicly share her story.

During the Walsh conversation with Scanlan on Twitter, Scanlan provided more details not covered in last year’s documentary.

Scanlan revealed that officials at the university warned her and other women athletes, “You will regret it,” in speaking to the media about Lia Thomas.

She spoke about how some teammates felt intimidated by having to change out of their clothes in front of biological male Lia Thomas, who was using the women’s locker room at the same time.

“We had a team meeting led by the leader of the men’s team in 2019 about how Will Thomas would be joining the women’s team,” Scanlan said.

Scanlan said the women’s team was not allowed to ask questions about Thomas joining the team but was instead forced to accept Penn’s decision in a meeting with him present.

Acting President Joe Biden’s administration has plans to make it harder for schools to bar transgender students from taking part in competitions under their elected gender by modification of Title 9.

OPINION:

As a young teenage boy growing up, I had lots of rural farm-type jobs. I worked for one lady who owned a horse stable. She was what some would term a far-right John Birch Society member. Some would call her “nuts.” I used to ponder her viewpoints myself when she would pontificate to me how outfits like the ACLU, NAACP, and NOW were nothing but communist front organizations with no real purpose for their namesakes.

Now, today, absent of any damnation by the National Organization of Women (NOW) over this matter of Lia Thomas, I ponder her words a second time with more respect and possible credibility.

I will do the job the NOW is now neglecting: “Time for Americans to boycott the NCAA!” This entire matter is both insane and patently unfair to XX-born women of biology.

It will be interesting if they (liberal socialists) get to pull this “sh*t” in the upcoming Olympics!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He Is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related