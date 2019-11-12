“Whistleblower” Directly Linked with Biden Effort to Fire Ukraine Prosecutor

Op-Ed

BOMBSHELL REPORT: “Whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella Directly Linked with Biden Effort to Fire Ukraine Prosecutor

by Director Blue

If you’re not following Stephen McIntyre on Twitter (@ClimateAudit), please do so now. That’s an order. Now that formalities are out of the way, I want to share some highlights from McIntyre’s amazing research that ties the alleged “Whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella to Joe and Hunter Biden. The efforts of the “whistleblower” may be more motivated about covering up his own activities than anything else.]

6/ I’ve looked thru date-limited social media between Sep 2015 and Feb 2016 to try to more exactly delimit when Shokin became persona non grata to the US viceroys in Ukraine. It’s an interesting exercise and still in progress. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

4/ be that as it may, there had been a sea change in US attitudes towards Shokin between Sep 25, 2015 and Feb 16, 2016. Biden’s position is that Shokin’s firing was over “concerns about corruption and ineptitude”, “widely shared by Western allies”. pic.twitter.com/v0m8Gb5Y7Z — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

McIntyre writes (abridged from Twitter): … during his six months of tenure as Prosecutor General, Shokin had overseen the establishment of an anti-corruption bureau (NABU) as requested by US/West. A director (Sytnyk) had been appointed in April, offices set up in May, investigative staff hired in August. He had also established a committee for appointment of a Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor (as requested) with appointment announced in November (Kholodnitsky). After US-initiated regime change in Feb 2014, Shokin had been called out of retirement by new government to assist in reforming the Prosecutors’ office, initially as a Deputy Prosecutor General, then appointed as Prosecutor General in Feb 2015. To put this in perspective (and I don’t wish to over-press coparison), Bill Barr was also a retired former official called out of retirement to reform a DOJ. Tensions inevitably arose between Barr and (for example) Andrew Weissman. Tensions also arose between Shokin and several ambitious younger Ukrainian prosecutors, especially Kasko, Sytnyk (who had been appointed head of NABU) and Sakveralidze, who had been imported from Biden’s Georgia posse as a Deputy PG. I don’t pretend to be able to sort out the rights or wrongs of subsequent quarrels between Shokin and younger prosecutors. At a distance, it’s impossible to sort out. I only observe that such quarrels arise when ambitious people are involved and, as shown below, US viceroys early on took the side of the prosecutors who were Weissman’s age, not Barr’s age. As a preview, the influential Atlantic Council demanded a Robespierrian gutting of entire Ukrainian justice system, including the dismissal (“lustration”) of all 10,000 judges. After all, <sarc> lustration 19/ on Dec 8-10, Biden made his 4th visit to Ukraine, including a speech to Ukraine parliament (Rada). https://t.co/9Yd2Aa2vIJhttps://t.co/292cphPGQhhttps://t.co/bJtwtXodJO .https://t.co/9bcIgBwz4a

No public mention of Shokin. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

20/ meanwhile, on Dec 9, NYT published a damning story entitled “Joe Biden, His Son and the Case Against a Ukrainian Oligarch” which contained surprisingly pointed criticismshttps://t.co/UTWPXQKYN6 pic.twitter.com/zZvuuGR5RI — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

21/ prior to NYT article, ANTAC had never mentioned Shokin in a tweet https://t.co/7sPIiaVYvi. But on Dec 25, 2015, ANTAC announced that one of their major goals was to “force Shokin to resign”https://t.co/DJ6BATQD0G pic.twitter.com/1aUDZfjLeQ — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

22/ but as of Jan 6, 2016, ambassador Pyatt looked back with satisfaction on 2015 as a “year of real reforms”.https://t.co/OcjsBxyeRm. Pyatt stated in 2015 (while Shokin Prosecutor General) that Ukraine “passed more reform legislation than in all the years prior”. pic.twitter.com/zdo2UT868c — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

23/ but on Jan 22, 2016, Sergiy Leshchenko (later identified by Nellie Ohr as a supposed Fusion GPS source and, for sure, close ally of Nuland and McCain) https://t.co/wAgUUXXA0o reported that Davos conference was told that it was “shocking” that Shokin still in office pic.twitter.com/mwVCW5W5E7 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

24/ a Dec 22, 2015 German-language article https://t.co/2PhcVsDekd by Leshchenko appears to provide an important clue. pic.twitter.com/ss44OzGGXT — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

26/ Leshchenko reported that he had visited Washington in the week prior (~Dec 3) to Biden’s trip to Ukraine (Dec 9) and that Shokin’s very name enraged “everyone” “in the Vice President’s office” and the “leading think tanks” (Atlantic Council presumably). pic.twitter.com/WR0L4kDRe6 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

28/ Leshchenko also reported that his Washington hosts also wanted a “full restructuring” of the prosecutor’s office – this was presumably the “lustration” (dismissal) and replacement of the 10,000 existing prosecutors later demanded by Atlantic Council. pic.twitter.com/Y3EMPnqKxM — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

29/ on Jan 19, 2016, the three Weissman-age Ukrainian prosecutors (Sytnyk, Kholodnitsky and Sakveralidze) visited US officials in Washington without Shokin. Andriy Telizhenko of Ukr embassy reported that US officials asked Ukrainian prosecutors to dig up dirt on Manafort. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

31/ but there’s something additionally important about the Jan 19, 2016 meeting: the primary host was …… Eric Ciaramella, much in the news recently. pic.twitter.com/iUXEZ9jxR1 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

33/ on Jan 21, Biden met Poroshenko in Davos. pic.twitter.com/b8S7zXmvNo — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) November 10, 2019

Restating this:

Alleged “whistleblower” (I think “leakerblower” is a better description) Eric Ciaramella was himself involved in Biden’s original quid pro quo (or, as the Democrats like to call it, “extortion”).

Further, he seems to have been involved in the original Russia-collusion hoax. Having hosted them, Ciaramella is probably who asked the Ukrainians to dig up dirt on Manafort!

UPDATE

Eric Anthony Ciaramella is a #DeepState operative and Brennan acolyte. https://t.co/zvQekN85tH — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 11, 2019