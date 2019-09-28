Whistleblower form changed to allow gossip ‘heard about…from others’

THE WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT FORM NOW ALLOWS GOSSIPS

Here is some news uncovered by a researcher on Twitter. The intelligence complaint form for whistleblowers appears to have been changed in August to allow complainants to report information if they “heard about it from others” [gossip].

That sounds tailor-made for the Ukraine whistleblower who has serious concerns about the President’s phone call with Ukraine President Zelensky on July 25th. He has no direct knowledge of anything.

This change is a serious violation of our civil liberties. Gossip must never replace evidence, but that’s what’s happening in America. Due process, the presumption of innocence, and the rule of law are being subverted to the will of some very corrupt people. Real whistleblowers are diminished by this.

15/ bottom line: it appears almost certain that, subsequent to the CIA operative “WB” complaint, the DNI introduced a brand new Urgent Disclosure Form which offered a previously unavailable alternative to report allegations with no personal knowledge https://t.co/l8foAAj2sC pic.twitter.com/WXcNdJn84u — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) September 27, 2019

In May, the form required first-hand information. That means this form was changed in the midst of this Ukraine-Trump situation. Who made this change?

Rumor and newspaper reports like that which the whistleblower is selling were not allowed prior to August of this year.

14/ Here is what prior ICIG whistleblower form looked like. Required reporting of an incident – not a long op ed quoting newspaper articles. No softball question about whether sources primary or secondary. pic.twitter.com/r5lqxK0Sga — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) September 27, 2019

Encouraging snitching based on gossip is worthy of a Banana Republic.

The form the whistleblower filled out needs to be released.

Here is link to DNI link with complete IC Urgent Concern Disclosure Form. This form as completed by CIA operative WB, redacted as appropriate, ought to be obtained and published ASAP. https://t.co/l8foAAj2sC https://t.co/9UgdVukckz — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) September 27, 2019

SET-UP?

Two weeks before the Inspector General told Congress about the whistleblower’s complaint, Adam Schiff was echoing the whistleblower’s complaint. That has the look of a setup.

Isn’t it mildly concerning that Adam Schiff was running around parroting the EXACT claim made by the whistleblower two weeks before Congress was allegedly notified by the inspector general of the intelligence community of the existence of such a complaint? https://t.co/qTPnkb1PlQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2019

If Adam Schiff knew about it a month ago, why didn’t he report it?

A RESIGNATION

The special envoy to Ukraine, who was caught up in the Ukraine controversy, has resigned in the aftermath of the publication of the whistleblower complaint by an anonymous CIA agent.

Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, has resigned one day after the release of a whistleblower report alleging a coverup by the White House of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President.

Volker worked for Senator McCain in the 1990s and served in the CIA before that, and in the State Department and Foreign Service after the McCain stint. He was Ambassador to NATO under Bush and Obama.

There have been claims by Democratic House committees’ chairs that Volker was told by the White House “to intercede with President Zelensky” about investigations regarding Joe Biden and Paul Manafort.

Volker met with Zelensky the day after President Trump spoke by phone with the Ukrainian president, a call which would later reportedly resulted in a whistleblower complaint.

After Volker’s meeting, the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats resigned, and that led to concerns the new acting DNI would not forward the complaint.

On September 26, 2019, the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the unclassified text of the “whistleblower complaint” about the phone call between the President and his counterpart in Ukraine.

In the document on p. 3, Ambassador Volker and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, were described as having “reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to ‘navigate’ the demands that the President had made of Mr. Zelenskyy”.

That showed up in the fake whistleblower’s report.

Additionally, also on September 26, 2019, Rudy Giuliani tweeted that a screenshot of an alleged text message conversation to Giuliani from Volker, stating, “Mr. Mayor — really enjoyed breakfast this morning. As discussed, connecting you here with Andrey Yermak, who is very close to President Zelensky. I suggest we schedule a call together on Monday — maybe 10 am or 11 am Washington time? Kurt”.

Why does this text and date render the hearsay so-called whistleblower useless and not credible? If you get even one reason I might recommend you for Law School. Two and it’s LawReview. Answers later. Watch Laura at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/fN1kOtclaM — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 26, 2019

We will watch The Ingraham Angle and let you know.