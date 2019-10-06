Whistleblower lawyers are picking off Republicans to remove the President

The lawyers for the now-multiple whistleblowers actively campaigned for whistleblowers. Mark Zaid, an activist attorney representing the two or more so-called anonymous whistleblowers, co-founded Whistleblower Aid after President Trump was elected.

WHISTLEBLOWER LAWYERS ADVERTISED FOR WHISTLEBLOWERS

The organization is a small nonprofit that advertised all around D.C. actively seeking whistleblowers during the Trump administration.

So, in addition to John Brennan calling his minions to blow the whistle, the whistleblowers have lawyers who actively sought whistleblowers to damage the President.

In addition, Zaid claims their anonymity has to be protected at the expense of the President’s right to face his accusers. The excuse is to keep them safe as if the president is going to hurt them.

The Benghazi whistleblowers, on the other hand, had no such protections and were hurt career-wise by the Democrats at the time. The Republicans couldn’t or wouldn’t protect them.

Left-Wing Causes

Whistleblower Aid is heavily tied to far-left activist organizations and Democratic politics [Soros and the ACLU], Breitbart reports.

Breitbart reports that Whistleblower Aid has been helping the first whistleblower by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for legal fees. The page has raised $210,988.

THEY’RE GOING FOR REMOVAL OF THE PRESIDENT FROM OFFICE

The goal here is clear. They are picking off cowardly or compromised Republicans to build momentum towards impeachment. They’re allegedly afraid for their jobs and the media is putting bullseyes on the weak links.

The Democrats aren’t just going for impeachment. They’re going for the big prize — removal of President Trump for office.

Mark Levin explained in a tweet.

“Since the first so-called whistleblower flopped, now the same lawyers reportedly and suddenly have a second so-called whistleblower,” he said in a tweet. “The choreography with this leftwing law firm, the Democrats, and the media goes on. But we all have the transcript of the phone call.”

He continued: “So why does it matter how many so-called whistleblowers are paraded out by this law firm? This is all about trying to create the impression of a scandal. Trying to influence public opinion. Trying to pick off congressional Republicans. Trying to build momentum toward impeachment. ”

McConnell Is Still Backing Trump But Others Are Plotting Against Him

Mitch McConnell is campaigning in the still-red state of Kentucky on supporting President Trump in the Democratic efforts to impeach him. Earlier this past week, he said he would have to take up an impeachment case if it is sent to the Senate by the House. Why? They aren’t following precedent and won’t let the President defend himself. He’s been deprived of his rights.

“Nancy Pelosi’s in the clutches of a left-wing mob. They finally convinced her to impeach the president,” McConnell says directly to the camera in a 17-second video [below]. “All of you know your Constitution. The way that impeachment stops is a Senate majority with me as majority leader.[“]

Currently, several Republicans have shown signs of abandoning the President. The lawyers for the now-multiple whistleblowers claim their anonymity must be protected, [even at the expense of the President’s civil rights apparently]. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley are siding with the Democrats so far.

Mitt Romney, a sleazeball, has colluded with Democrats, including Harry Reid to impeach the President. How many establishment Republicans he can organize is unclear.

Romney and his establishment buddies would rather see the communists and socialists win in 2020 than let the President keep his job.

Hopefully, Republicans realize this will be suicide if they do this.

What’s At Stake

What is at stake is the future of our country as a Republic. Democrats have thrown in with the socialists and communists. The agenda of all Democrat candidates is extremely radical, from, Medicare for All, welfare and healthcare for all illegals, reparations, extreme climate change action, open borders, abortion to the moment of birth and perhaps after, no due process or presumption of innocence, wealth redistribution, destroy the electoral college and allow only the leftist states to pick the President, abolish ICE, abolish guns, promote criminals over innocents with lax laws and enforcement, let 16-year-olds vote and let felons vote too.

All that stands between freedom and communism is Donald Trump.

If Republicans work towards impeaching the President, they’re done as a party and we’re done as a Republic.

Watch Mitch:

DEMOCRATS KNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING AND DON’T CARE