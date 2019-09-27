‘Whistleblower’s’ Hearsay Complaint Fails Miserably on Fact Checks

The headline today should be State Department fact-checkers are finding holes in the fake whistleblower’s complaint released Thursday and fought over at a hearing the same day.

We should also be hearing more about the shady whistleblower who was also characterized by the Inspector General as politically biased, favoring a 2020 opponent of President Trump’s.

As an aside, the IG Michael Atkinson, who found the gossip’s complaint “credible,” worked for John Carlin who made false statements to the FISA court regarding Carter Page.

Since the whistleblower has no first-hand knowledge, he does not qualify as a whistleblower as the media would have you believe. He’s a gossip.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT AND OTHER FACT-CHECK

On the third page of the complaint, the anonymous and partisan gossip claims via his own dubious sources that State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl listened in on the conversation the president had over the summer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Senior Govt Official tells @CBSNews Counselor to the State Department Ulrich Brechbuhl was NOT on the @POTUS call with #Zelensky, as the whistleblower complaint states,” wrote Ruffini on Twitter,” CBS News State Department reporter Christina Ruffini confirmed Thursday.

The complaint accuses President Trump of requesting that Zelensky “locate and turn over servers used by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and examined by the U.S. cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.”

There is zero evidence of that.

“A review of the transcript of the call shows that while Trump mentioned Crowdstrike once during the call, he never made such a request about locating and turning over multiple servers to the U.S.,” Sean Davis of The Federalist notes.

The complaint claims President Trump urged Ukrainian President Zelensky to hold onto then-Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Yuriy Lutsenko, who was later ousted from his post on Aug. 19.

“Trump made no such suggestion to Zelensky, according to the transcript of the phone call,” Davis notes. “While Trump did say that it was ‘unfair’ that a prosecutor who was ‘very good’ was ‘shut down,’ it’s not clear that Trump was even referring to Lutsenko, as a previous prosecutor named Viktor Shokin was fired after he opened investigations into a Ukrainian energy company that placed Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, on its board.”

As noted by Davis, the partisan whistleblower’s entire complaint is nothing more than “third-hand gossip and outright falsehoods.” It’s a disgrace coming from a CIA agent. He can’t be very good at his job.

IT’S MERELY GOSSIP

Americans, no matter who they support, should be very worried about Democrats abandoning our Constitution and our civil liberties by labeling a gossip as a whistleblower. It’s terribly discrediting to real whistleblowers.

This from The Federalist:

The complainant quotes George Stephanopoulos (an ABC News employee who previously served in President Bill Clinton’s White House), The Hill, Bloomberg News, Politico, Fox News, the New York Times, and even Twitter.

The document itself is riddled not with evidence directly viewed by the complainant, but repeated references to what anonymous officials allegedly told the complainant: “I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials,” “officials have informed me,” “officials with direct knowledge of the call informed me,” “the White House officials who told me this information,” “I was told by White House officials,” “the officials I spoke with,” “I was told that a State Department official,” “I learned from multiple U.S. officials,” “One White House official described this act,” “Based on multiple readouts of these meetings recounted to me,” “I also learned from multiple U.S. officials,” “The U.S. officials characterized this meeting,” “multiple U.S. officials told me,” “I learned from U.S. officials,” “I also learned from a U.S. official,” “several U.S. officials told me,” “I heard from multiple U.S. officials,” and “multiple U.S. officials told me.”

That about says it.

THE MEDIA IS OUT LYING TODAY

Newsday, my biased local newspaper, on Friday blared the headline across its cover, ‘Whistleblower Report Alleges Cover-Up.’ The articles are one-sided, heavily in favor of the anonymous gossip who offered no evidence whatsoever at yesterday’s hearing. Newsday offers nothing but pro-Democrat pablum and is now trying to say there was a cover-up. This is after DNI Maguire spent hours explaining why it wasn’t a cover-up.

The hearsay monger was not present during any relevant phone calls or meetings and received all of his information second-hand. He backed up his complaint with newspaper articles based on third-hand accounts. His complaint was suspiciously written by someone(s) with a high level of legal expertise. The gossip’s lawyer has ties to Hillary, Chuck, and George Soros.

The whistleblower [ who is actually a gossip] is a CIA agent once assigned to the White House, the NY Times reports. Many reports indicate he’s a John Brennan (former CIA chief under Obama) minion.

FIND THE FALSEHOODS YOURSELF

You can read the gossip’s complaint and compare it with the official transcript of the President’s phone call below.

