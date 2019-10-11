The ‘politically biased’ whistleblower #1, reportedly a Brennan ‘hump,’ had a ‘professional tie’ to Joe Biden. That we know from the whistleblower’s lawyers and the intel Inspector General. Turns out that it was a bit more than that.

THIS GUY WORKED WITH CRAZY UNCLE JOE

Lawyers said he — a CIA agent — worked in the “executive branch.” The Washington Examiner established he is a career CIA analyst who worked at the National Security Council in the White House but has since left. The New York Times reported he was a CIA officer who “was detailed to the National Security Council at one point.”

We also know he’s a Democrat who worked with Presidents [and vice presidents] when he was in the White House.

Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, told members of Congress that the whistleblower had a “professional tie” to a 2020 Democratic candidate. He had written earlier that while the whistleblower’s complaint was credible, he had shown “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”

A retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner “there is absolutely no doubt” the whistleblower “would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”

He added that he would have had deep knowledge of Ukraine as seen in his complaint and probably briefed Biden. It is also likely he traveled with him on Air Force Two.

The NY Post, Axios, and CBS have the same information.

THE FAKE WHISTLEBLOWER’S LAWYER MARK ZAID RESPONDS

First, our client has never worked for or advised a political candidate, campaign, or party.

Second, our client has spent their entire government career in apolitical, civil servant positions in the Executive Branch.

Third, in these positions, our client has come into contact with presidential candidates from both parties in their roles as elected officials—not as candidates.

That’s fine but if he worked in the White House alongside Biden, we need to know that. The important thing you need to consider is the wording. Zaid says he didn’t work or advise “a political candidate, campaign, or party.” Biden wasn’t a candidate while serving as vice president.

The GOP website reminds us of other key concerns:

The “whistleblower” is a Democrat who had a “professional” tie to a 2020 Democrat.

The “whistleblower” coordinated and took guidance from Adam Schiff’s staff and Schiff lied about it.

Schiff’s staff recommended attorneys for the so-called “whistleblower.”

The “whistleblower’s” attorneys worked for James Clapper, Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer [as interns], and donated to Joe Biden.

Now it is reported that one of the attorneys for the “whistleblower’s” is a member of the #Resistance.

This doesn’t even matter. We know from the transcript of the call and from President Zelensky’s comments, the call was ‘perfect.’ We also know that the whistleblower’s knowledge came from gossip and newspaper articles alone and his complaint was written by attorneys. This entire scam, the basis for the impeachment, is a pathetic joke.

He’s No Whistleblower

Former Whistleblower @JohnKiriakou: “I don’t think this is a whistleblower… I think this is an anonymous source for the Democratic staff in the House… …if this is a whistleblower he needs to come forward, in public, testify in open session & blow that whistle.” pic.twitter.com/YkhZlfxyvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 10, 2019