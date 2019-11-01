Whistleblowers who launched Ukraine probe won’t testify, source says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the impeachment authoritarian, allegedly wanted the ‘whistleblower’ to testify before his committee. We put ‘whistleblower’ in quotes because he has no first-hand knowledge of anything.

An anonymous source told Washington Examiner that the talks to have the whistleblower testify have ended, and the second whistleblower won’t testify either.

Republicans accuse Schiff of changing course to prevent inquiries into his staff’s dealings with the whistleblower before he filed his Aug. 12 complaint to the Intelligence Community inspector general.

“There is no indication that either of the original whistleblowers will be called to testify or appear before the Senate or House Intelligence committees. There is no further discussion ongoing between the legal team and the committees,” the person said.

Perhaps Schiff told them not to testify or, maybe, they thought they would never have to appear to give testimony. We just don’t know.

These so-called whistleblowers launched the Ukraine probe. Mueller testified on July 24th, and the next day, President Trump spoke with Ukraine President Zelensky. By August, the Ukraine probe was in the works, and on August 14th, the House Democrats initiated their first impeachment rule change.

It’s hard to imagine any of this happening if Democrats were the targets.

Remember when Adam Schiff said the Whistleblower would testify and suggested the White House would try to interfere? Then it came out that Schiff communicated with him. Now I think the Whistleblower should testify without interference from Schiff. pic.twitter.com/86CInWI6S1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 1, 2019