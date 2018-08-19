White Farmers Are Fleeing South Africa as the Nation Crumbles

About 15,000 South African Boers — Dutch colonial descendants — are on their way to Russia, fleeing South Africa as land confiscation looms. Russia has offered them land to farm and will take 15,000 immigrants.

White South Africans are fleeing murder, oppression, and anti-white racism in the crumbling African country. Many are applying for refuge in Australia and elsewhere.

The Black South African ANC regime lead by President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to confiscate the lands owned by white farmers since the 1600’s and rent it to the black citizens of the country in a classic Communist land grab. The Parliament is in agreement.

REPARATIONS WITH A COMMUNIST LAND GRAB IS ON THE HORIZON

As a means of so-called reparations for alleged crimes more than 400 years old, they say they are ending the legacy of apartheid. Most of South Africa’s land is in the hands of the white citizens who make up 20 percent of the population.

According to a report in the Sunday Express, the African National Congress (ANC) — South Africa’s ruling party — said last week that it is considering confiscating farmland from white farmers without compensation.

In a meeting on “reforming land ownership,” several civil servants claimed that its time to “expropriate” land from the country’s white farmers in reparations for Apartheid.ANC’s chairman Gwede Mantashe “sparked panic” when he agreed with reparations activists, telling a crowd that no white landowner should be allowed to control more than 25,000 acres.

“You shouldn’t own more than 25,000 acres of land,” Mantashe said. “Therefore if you own more it should be taken without compensation.”

Many South Africans, black and white, are opposed because they see Zimbabwe in their future. The government has no real plan. The re-division of the land will negatively impact the farming industry, destroying jobs and opportunities.

“We are not advocating for a white genocide. But the land belongs to us. We will do everything we can to get it back,” one Communist leader told media last week.

Genocide will be a natural outcome for those who don’t leave.

Many white farmers are planning their escape. Hundreds of farms are now for sale in South Africa. Farmers are flocking to countries where farmland is plentiful and immigration requirements are lenient. The U.S. should be taking these people.