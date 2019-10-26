White House didn’t love John Kelly’s latest comments

Retired, four-star Marine general John Kelly told the Washington Examiner on Saturday that “I feel bad that I left” the White House. He said the President wouldn’t be facing impeachment if he was still there since he controlled his worst instincts.

He also suggested the problem is that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is “a yes man,” in contrast to his more combative approach.

Kelly also described Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria as a “catastrophically bad idea.”

Actually, our soldiers aren’t gone. The U.S. tanks are moving in to protect the Syrian oil wells as we speak.

The President didn’t leave our small force in harm’s way as President Erdogan marched in with his powerful army and he couldn’t go to war with a NATO ally. The President has managed a cease-fire and he has Russia paying the expenses of monitoring the border. He also has the Turks and Kurds guarding the ISIS prisoners instead of the U.S. while we have control of the oil. It might just be a brilliant plan. We should give the President’s plan a chance. It’s done.

The Europeans have a stake in this since the majority of the ISIS prisoners are European Muslims and their countries won’t take them back.

John Kelly is a hero but he likes to manage wars and the President doesn’t.

Press Secretary & President Respond

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisholm torched him in one sentence.

“I worked with John Kelly, and he was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great President,” Grisham said Saturday evening.

General Kelly said that he warned the President about impeachment, but the President disagrees.

Allegedly, Trump said, “John Kelly never said that, he never said anything like that. If he would have said that I would have thrown him out of the office. He just wants to come back into the action like everybody else does.”

John Kelly’s words don’t ring true since he and the President were barely speaking when he left and he said he hated the job.

John Kelly, who was barely on speaking terms with Trump when he left and complained about how much he hated the job, now says he regrets leaving and implies that w/someone like him in there, there wouldn’t be impeachment.https://t.co/nHzWME3wYX — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 26, 2019