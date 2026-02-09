White House Follows Up on Bad Bunny’s Perverse Performance

After Bad Bunny’s political, anti-American halftime show with foreign flags flying, the foreign-language-only performance included virtue signaling and LGBTQ sex. The Bunny is apparently the number one artist on Spotify. Culturally, this was not American, and it isn’t the entertainment the football crowd prefers. It’s not even the entertainment that the football players want. When asked, most didn’t know who the America-hating Bad Bunny was. They couldn’t name his music.

The media is trying to pawn the Bunny event as an introduction to and celebration of Puerto Rican culture. This way, we can’t criticize it, but we are too far beyond caring about name-calling to care

The TPUSA event, which was the American version of halftime, has mixed reviews, mostly along party lines. I would have preferred something more traditional, such as a Whitney House version of the Star-Spangled Banner. [I miss her] However, it was American and better than the very bad, bad bunny. If he hates America so much, he should stay home, and Goodell shouldn’t have welcomed his trashy performance with twerking dancers and two men simulating the sex act.

The White House followed up with a pro-America video.

If you didn’t know, now you know. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gt60m2Ru4K — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2026

I am really starting to like “The Gulf of America,” no insult to Mexico.

And people like this communist need to be deported.

When people like Gene Wu take over, America is finished. We should consider ourselves Americans, not members of separate racial and ethnic groups which somehow happen to be in America. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/WAbwbyBRW4 — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) February 8, 2026

USA! USA! USA!