White House Is Standing by Judge Kavanaugh’s Denials, Confirmation On!

A lawyer close to the White House said the nomination will not be withdrawn. “No way, not even a hint of it. If anything, it’s the opposite. If somebody can be brought down by accusations like this, then you, me, every man certainly should be worried.” ~ Politico reporter

The White House is standing by Judge Kavanaugh’s denials of the allegations made by a California professor. The confirmation will go forward on Thursday. This comes as of mid-afternoon reporting. However, Democrats have four days to drive up the furor. If the vote does go forward, there is no guarantee the judge will have enough votes. Senator Collins for one is being threatened.

Chuck Schumer is demanding the vote be delayed.

If Republicans do go forward, the far-left media and Democrats will be relentless. Either way, they gain an advantage unless the claims against the judge can be proven false.

Democrats have begun to discuss impeaching Judge Kavanaugh should he be appointed.

The allegations don’t feel right. The Judge has had a stellar reputation until now and his accuser, far-left Democrat Christine Blasey claims he not only tried to rape her, she was afraid he’d kill her.

Democrats have been literally unhinged in their demands to delay the confirmation which makes this latest accusation very hard to believe.

The party of Andrew Jackson no longer exists. It’s the party of Karl Marx and anyone familiar with history knows the hard-left will do anything to achieve and maintain power.

Perhaps it will cost Republicans this November, but they might as well go down fighting.

