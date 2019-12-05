White House Responds to the Announcement of Impeachment

President Trump has responded to Speaker Pelosi’s announcement that she will call for articles of impeachment. After Intelligence Committee hearings with non-fact witnesses who presumed the President did something wrong, and after an abysmal performance of three biased professors at the House Judiciary yesterday, Democrats are moving forward with the coup.

The President responded and said he is looking forward to a fair trial in the Senate “so that our Country can get back to business.” He wants a number of these Democrats to testify but they will obstruct as they always do.

…..trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisholm responded, saying the Speaker and the Democrats “should be ashamed.” The President has “done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments.”

.@SpeakerPelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. 🇺🇸 We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) December 5, 2019

This will be the first impeachment with “no established crime.”

Prof. Jonathan Turley: this would be the first impeachment in history with no established crime #StopTheMadness #JerryRigged pic.twitter.com/qy91TWcj95 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 4, 2019

This is their abuse of power.

Prof. Turley slams Dems on impeachment: this is “your abuse of power”https://t.co/cxdfx2sH2l pic.twitter.com/vW3BiHkvro — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2019

This is opinion, but we’d like to say that these Democrats are socialists and communists who are going for this to achieve one-party rule. They are the monarchs. They want only their voices heard.