White Privileged Antifa Child Curses Out Black Police Officer

By
James S. Soviero
-
0

The climate change protests were peaceful everywhere except in Portland. Reporter Andy Ngo reported the Antifa used the excuse of the climate protests to attack police. What bothers Ngo the most is Antifa is recruiting younger and younger children.

Watch the ‘rough, tough’ purple-haired child of white privilege f-bombing a black cop — cause he could. The Antifa are out of control.

Go to about 02:05: