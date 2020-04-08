WHO & China have “blood on their hands”

BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS

Steve Bannon said WHO has “blood on their hands.” Communist China and WHO knew about the contagion in December at the latest. If they were honest, a lot of people would be alive today who died as a result.

Watch Mr. Bannon on Mornings with Maria (Bartiromo):

Gordon Chang, a senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, explains in this next clip — clearly explains — that the World Health Organization had to know in January that the new virus was highly contagious. They covered up for Communist China.

The biggest victims are the oppressed Chinese people.

Watch:

The entire media is guilty of siding with Red China, including many Democrat politicians. The evidence against China is clear, yet the media remains on their side. Steve Bannon believes China has “blood on their hands.” If that is the case, our media does too.

MSM SIDES WITH COMMUNIST CHINA

NBC News has outpaced its competitors in spreading Communist Chinese propaganda. They are on the side of the Communist Chinese government over the Republican president.

In one article titled, “U.S. reports 1,264 coronavirus deaths in over 24 hours. Meanwhile, in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new coronavirus death was reported,” they accept every stat the deceitful communists gave, without any skepticism whatsoever.

NBC expresses no doubt in this report whatsoever, but it is clear China has/had a lot more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 as the report claims.

In fact, leaked documents indicate that coronavirus infections in many provinces are purposefully being underreported, sometimes by as much as 52 times, the Epoch Times reports.