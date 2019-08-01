Who Could Predict Male-Bashing Ads Would Be an $8 bn Loser for Gilette

Procter & Gamble, the multinational parent company of Gillette, reportedly lost billions of dollars last quarter because of Gillette.

“P & G reported a net loss of about $5.24 billion, or $2.12 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, due to an $8 billion non-cash write-down of Gillette. For the same period last year, P&G’s net income was $1.89 billion, or 72 cents per share,” Reuters reported Tuesday.

This mean’s the company’s earnings dropped by over $7 billion from 2018 to 2019.

P & G claims it’s because men are shaving less. What? In one year??? They had other excuses like new competition.

There are new competitors in the market, many of whom stepped up advertising when Gillette went PC. They saw the golden opportunity.

The Washington Times notes that “[t]he year that Gillette launched its ‘We Believe’ [toxic masculinity] campaign and asked ‘Is this the best a man can get?’ has coincided with P&G’s $8 billion non-cash writedown for the shaving giant.”

Imagine that? How could ads belittling masculine men not be a real winner? Who could have predicted that?

Many of us women love masculine men so shut the hell up Gillette.

The ads were Marxist social justice, anti-masculine-male propaganda.

Here is one: