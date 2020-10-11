WHO COV envoy on lockdowns: “ghastly global catastrophe”

“We really do have to learn how to coexist with this virus in a way that doesn’t require constant closing down of economies.” President Trump didn’t say it. The World Health Organization’s Dr. David Nabarro said it. He is the special envoy on COVID-19.

He is calling the consequences of global lockdowns a “ghastly global catastrophe.”

Do you hear that Cuomo, Whitmer, Murphy, Newsom, and the rest of you? Open up!!! Let’s listen to these scientists who know we should not.

“We really do have to learn how to coexist with this virus in a way that doesn’t require constant closing down of economies. But at the same time in a way that is not associated with high levels of suffering and death. It’s what we’re calling the middle path,” he said. “The middle path is about being able to hold the virus at bay whilst keeping economic and social life going.”

“We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus,” he said on Spectator TV. “The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

“Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.”

He believes in social distancing and face protection but says we must keep economies going. A world can’t be saved if people are starving and bankrupt.

NOW HE TELLS US???

People are starving. “They make poor people an awful lot poorer.”

WATCH: Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s Special Envoy on Covid-19, tells Andrew Neil: ‘We really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method’. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/XLdaedsKVS #SpectatorTV @afneil | @davidnabarro pic.twitter.com/1M4xf3VnXQ — The Spectator (@spectator) October 9, 2020

GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION

Over 6,000 scientists agree with the WHO on this, having signed the Great Barrington Declaration, the anti-lockdown petition that Google is shadow banning and which says that lockdowns of economies across the globe are causing “irreparable damage.”

The Great Barrington Declaration was signed by 2,186 medical practitioners, 2,409 general public, and 38,194 citizens. They have a message of “deep concern.”

“As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists, we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection,” they wrote.

They write that the “current lockdown procedures are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”

Suicides, child abuse, wife battering, bankruptcy, alcoholism and drug addiction are going off the charts.

THE GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION

Great Barrington Declaration by Johannah Winter