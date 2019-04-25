WHOA! Adm. Rogers worked with FISA Court on illegal spying since 2016

D.C. attorney Joe diGenova claims that Admiral Mike Rogers was working with FISA since discovering illegal spying on President Trump and other American citizens in 2016.

Back in 2016, Rogers appeared to discover the spying and went immediately to visit President Trump at the White House, he said.

DiGenova made the comments on The Ingraham Angle hosted by Mike Huckabee last night. It was Mike Rogers who discovered the spying and reported it, according to diGenova, who calls him a “real hero.”

Mike Rogers retired in May 2018 as NSA Director. Without his intervention in 2016, there might have been no FISA disclosure and no review by DOJ Inspector General Mike Horowitz.

THE SPIES WANTED HIM FIRED

The Washington Post reported on 19 November 2016 that Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James R. Clapper Jr. had recommended to President Obama that Rogers be terminated as director of the National Security Agency.

Carter said Rogers performance was poor and Clapper said he thought a civilian should hold the position. Both said he performed poorly and had a poor leadership style.

While his termination was reportedly delayed due to changes to the bureaucratic structure of the intelligence community, he went to meet with then-President-elect Donald Trump without notifying his supervisors. It was unprecedented for a military officer.

DIGENOVA EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENED

Rogers has been in on helping President Trump since that time, according to Mr. di Genova:

“Admiral Mike Rogers, he discovered the illegal spying, he briefed the chief FISA court judge, worked with her for months. The Justice Department has been notified of the names of those who lied and Bill Barr is well aware.”

THE PLOT

According to Bob Woodward, the garbage dossier was included in the President’s intel brief and Mueller found it was not a legitimate document. The idea that John Brennan would include it in an intelligence assessment is highly questionable. It needs to be investigated, Woodword said. Woodward was indicting former commie Brennan here.

The clip was played by Huckabee before di Genova was interviewed.

Di Genova then said this was a brazen plot by John Brennan to exonerate Hillary and frame President Trump if he won. This dossier, a knowing part of that, was created by Hillary and Brennan as part of a scheme to harm Donald Trump.

Di Genova continued, saying, the problem for Comey, Brennan, Clapper, and Baker and all of them now is the FISA Court has found that four years before Trump’s election, there was a spying operation to collect dirt on Republicans. They are in communication with the DOJ. There is going to be indictments, a grand jury, and Brennan won’t need one lawyer, he’ll need five.

The Comey report will come out in two weeks and it will be a bombshell. The Horowitz report will be out in May or June.

The FISA Court knows the spying was going on and the FBI knew about it.

Go to about 11:00:

A TIMELINE

June 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration files a request with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. The request, uncharacteristically, is denied.

October 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons, Andrew McCarthy at National Review later notes. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.

On Friday November 18th The Washington Post reported on a recommendation in “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:

The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, be removed.

The recommendation, delivered to the White House last month, was made by Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

[…] In a move apparently unprecedented for a military officer, Rogers, without notifying superiors, traveled to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday at Trump Tower. That caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel matters. (link)

Historically The Washington Post is the main outlet for the CIA and Intelligence Community within Deep State to dump their “leaks” and stories. The State Department “leaks” to CNN for the same purposes.

On Saturday November 19th Reuters reported about the WaPo Story and additional pressure by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and DNI James Clapper to fire Mike Rogers.

The Washington Post reported that a decision by Rogers to travel to New York to meet with Trump without notifying superiors caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, but the recommendation to remove him predated his visit.

The Sequence of Events Against Trump

The Intelligence Community – at the direction of President Obama – made a request to a FISA court for the NSA to spy on Donald Trump in June 2016. It was denied.

In October the Intelligence Community (NSA) -at the direction of President Obama- made a second request to the FISA court for the NSA to spy on Donald Trump. It was approved.

At around the same time (October), as the second request to FISA, (Def Sec) Ash Carter and (DNI) James Clapper tell President Obama to dump NSA Director Mike Rogers.

A week after the election, Mike Rogers makes a trip to Trump Tower without telling his superior, James Clapper; which brings about new calls (November media leaks to WaPo) for President Obama to dump Mike Rogers.

He wasn’t dumped.

THE MARCH 2017 RUMORS OF SPYING

In March 2017, then-Chief Washington correspondent for Fox News, James Rosen, had sources who said the NSA will present documents, including possible smoking gun evidence, of Obama administration spying on the Trump transition team and possibly President-elect Trump himself.

Multiple sources presented Chairman Devin Nunes with reports of the communications which he described in vague terms on Wednesday but which he said were of communications between foreign representatives and Americans. The Americans involved in the communications were unmasked for what appears to be no intelligence value. They had nothing to do with Russia.

It appears to be evidence that the Obama administration spied on the Trump team. The information was disseminated far and wide. the Obama administration in its waning days used the cover of legitimate surveillance on foreign targets to spy on President-elect Trump.

When he retired, Rogers said:

This nation entrusts us with an amazing set of capabilities. We are given access to data of incredible sensitivity. We must continue to safeguard that, ensure the appropriate security, and to remember the trust the nation places in us.

We execute our critical mission of foreign intelligence and cybersecurity at NSA within a legal framework and set of policies that we follow to the letter.

That is our strength. That is what generates the confidence of this nation.

That these many resources that are granted to us are being used appropriately, wisely and in the best interests of the citizens we serve.

It’s interesting in light of what Joe Di Genova said last night.