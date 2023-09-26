Why Did Singer Maren Morris Bud Light Her Career?

by Mark Schwendau

Maren Morris is a 33-year-old American singer-songwriter who hit it big in 2016 with two songs titled “My Church” and “80s Mercedes”. Thus far, her music has been in the country genre, but her music also offers elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Morris won multiple music artist awards thereafter. Her estimated worth is somewhere between 5 and 8 million dollars today.

This month, Morris announced she’s leaving country music, but on her way out, she had to take some parting shots at both former President Donald Trump and the fan base that gave her those millions of dollars over the course of the last seven years. The same fan base that has strong American beliefs in God, family, and our American heritage.

Morris pointed to a specific person as to why country music is so toxic to her now, former President Donald Trump, saying, “After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic.”

Some say she is trying to replicate the same move Taylor Swift made in 2012 when Swift transitioned from country to pop in 2012. But several notable differences are Swift was, and is, a lot bigger name, worth a lot more money, and she didn’t burn the bridge she came in on like Morris has opted to do this month.

Conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson has described Morris as “a lunatic,” and he has some very valid reasons for doing so.

In early 2023, Morris bragged about introducing her 2-year-old to a drag queen pro-LGBTQ event and then dared the State of Tennessee to arrest her. This occurred just weeks after Tennessee banned drag shows near schools, a logical-sounding law.

What really seemed to push her over the edge was Jason Aldean’s new release “Try That in a Small Town.” The song condemns violent crime in our country, promoting the American Way of right over wrong. Morris then decided to go scorched earth on Aldean’s wife, Brittany, on social media.

Last year, Brittany Aldean posted a video on Instagram applying makeup. Linking to the video, she posted, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Maren, who’s a proponent of child sex change surgeries and men acting as women in front of kids, lost it. She responded to Brittany with posts of “Scumbag human.” She later added, “You know, I’m glad she didn’t become a boy either because we really don’t need another a**hole dude in the world…” She concluded, “F** all the way off to Insurrection Barbie and the fellow IBs trolling this comment section with their hypocritical, hateful a**es.”

Morris was so triggered she “didn’t feel comfortable going” to the CMA Awards except to show up halfway through for the presentation of the award she was nominated for, Album of the Year. She lost and immediately left.

Showing how out-of-touch a newly woke liberal can be though, Morris said of country music, “I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it’s burning itself down without my help.”

But, contrary to her observation, this August, country music took the top three spots for the first time on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” made chart history.

It would appear Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony’s music triggered Morris this summer. Aldean’s song, “Try That in a Small Town,” went straight to number one on the iTunes chart right before scoring his first number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, a nobody named Oliver Anthony released a song, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” making him somebody overnight on the internet. That one song resonated with so many Americans it earned him a multimillion-dollar deal with a Nashville talent agency. His song about the discrepancy between the working class and the elites who run Washington, D.C., shot to number one on Billboard’s Hot 100. This made him the first artist with no prior chart history to ever debut at number one. He also took the number one spot on the iTunes chart with his debut song.

Morris answered with three new releases of her own: “The Bridge,” “The Tree,” and “Get the Hell Out of Here.

CONCLUSION:

Maren Morris, I really loved your music, but I am done.

One of the first rules of any performing artist is “Know your audience.” You failed.

I live by the motto, “Never make someone a priority when all you are to them is an option.”

And for the record, this hatred started with people like Joe Biden and you, not Donald Trump and the rest of the US.

There never were any 81 million of you, either!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

