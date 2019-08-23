Why Does Ilhan Omar Despise Israel?

Ilhan Omar’s dislike for Israel is difficult to explain, given that her home country, Somalia has had no negative experience with Israel, which is 1900 miles away from Somalia.

Israel’s Muslim population enjoys full civil rights, so there is no obvious reason for Omar’s animosity to the Jewish State. An article in Democracy Chronicles gives us the only possible reason:

Somalians are taught from birth to hate Jews, and Ilhan Omar has evidently brought that hatred with her to America. Indeed, Jews are second-class citizens in her home country.

BTW: before her defenders cry that she is only angry that Israel has stolen ‘Palestinian’ land, here is what really motivates Terrorists, as reported by thereligionofpeace,com:

“Our struggle is not for a Palestinian state. We are seeking the world. We are seeking the whole world. We are seeking a confrontation against all Crusaders, against all Christians, against all infidels until they adopt the Islamic religion, until they follow the Sharia of Allah. We are not interested in Palestine. We are not interested in Tel Aviv or in Ashkelon. What is important for us is to see Islam ruling the world. This is the religion of God and we are fighting to see Islam rule the world.”

—Abu al-Ayna al-Ansari, a leader of a Salafi group in the Gaza Strip that is allied with Islamic State ideology” This is the religion of God and we are fighting to see Islam rule the world.”