Why Is the NEA Pushing Anal Sex, Fisting, Bondage, Sadomasochism…?

Why are the teachers’ unions passing out how-to manuals on anal sex, fisting, sadomasochism, muffing, and bondage?

Some parents in Hilliard, Ohio, are upset that the National Education Association and Hilliard Education Association are handing out badges that allegedly let LGBTQ children know they are safe and inclusive. Parents say the badges include QR codes that expose the children to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.

The following is very graphic, but you need to know. This has to stop. It’s all over the country.

The NEA is a huge, powerful organization. If they are behind it, consider it a movement. They have no right to intrude on matters this personal.

The code links to the “NEA LGBTQ+ Caucus” website and resources from gender activist organizations, including Scarleteen, Sex, Etc., Gender Spectrum, The Trevor Project, and Teen Health Source.

One of the linked resources, Teen Health Source’s “Queering Sexual Education,” promises to “empower youth” and includes a how-to guide for performing “anal sex,” “bondage,” “rimming,” “domination,” “sadomasochism,” “muffing,” and “fisting.” The materials are extremely graphic, explaining how to, for example, “[put] a fist or whole hand into a person’s vagina or bum.”

The NEA has a caucus with the LGBT+ community. Their mission:

The NEA-LGBTQ+ Caucus, in order to eliminate institutional discrimination, homophobia, and transphobia, monitors and participates in the development of NEA policies and activities, provides resources, and fosters better communication among educators, students, and communities.

They’re more like groomers.

As I told @TuckerCarlson: The NEA is mainlining queer theory into the public schools and promoting a how-to guide on “fisting” for children. Queer theorists believe that transgressive sex is a method of liberation—and have long sought to legalize adult-child sexual relationships. pic.twitter.com/3oCmMo9k4f — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 24, 2022

