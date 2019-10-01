Why President Trump Asked Ukraine’s President About the Server

U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the origins of the Russia collusion hoax, has added Ukraine to his investigation into how it all began.

“A Department of Justice team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is separately exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election,” a department spokeswoman told The Federalist this week.

President Trump believes Ukraine might have possession of the hacked DNC server.

“I would like you to do us a favor,” Trump said in his recent controversial phone conversation with Ukraine President Zelensky. “I would like you to find out what happened with the whole situation with Ukraine, with CrowdStrike. The server, they say Ukraine has it. There are a lot of things that went on, the whole situation.”

WHY CROWDSTRIKE?

Julie Kelly reports at American Greatness that CrowdStrike put together the only report produced about the DNC hack. The DNC server was never physically examined by U.S. intelligence officials. When the FBI asked to see it, the Democrats turned them down. However, they had the images taken from the servers.

CrowdStrike is intricately tied to the Democrats, Perkins Coie, and Fusion GPS. Its co-founder, Moscow-born Dmitri Alperovitch, is associated with the Clinton Foundation; in 2015, CrowdStrike received $100 million in funding from Google whose chairman, Eric Schmidt, was a generous supporter of Hillary Clinton. CrowdStrike’s president is Shawn Henry, who headed up the FBI’s cybercrimes division during the Obama Administration when Robert Mueller was the director.

CrowdStrike’s report was used by some intelligence community officials to testify before Congress declaring that the Russians were definitively the hackers.

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has mentioned during recent interviews that he believes the dossier was conceived in Ukraine in 2016.

Those are possibly the reasons the President mentioned CrowdStrike in his phone call to Ukrainian’s President Zelensky. He believes a server with the evidence is in Ukraine and he wants Zelensky to help him find it. The Bidens were not the main issue during the phone call.

Ukraine is the ground zero in the world’s cyberwar, which is possibly why Ukraine was brought into the story.

It doesn’t seem likely that the server will ever be made available if that’s true and I can’t find any evidence that it is true.

The CrowdStrike report was later used by then-CIA Director John Brennan in his testimony on fake Trump-Russia collusion, and it shows up in the Mueller report as well.

CrowdStrike’s report is the evidence linking the hack to the Russians, but they did go into some detail in their report.

Thomas P. Bossert, President Trump’s first homeland security adviser, said the Ukraine dossier story was completely debunked.

On that issue, Bossert said Mr. Giuliani would “feed Trump all kinds of garbage” that created “a real problem for all of us,” said the former aide.

If it has been debunked, John Durham will hopefully get to the bottom of it and end the speculation once and for all. The whole thing sounds fantastical but so does the fake Russia-Trump collusion tale and all the other lies the media has been spewing for the past three years.

Yesterday, on his radio show, Rush Limbaugh said John Brennan, believed to be the primary promoter of the dossier, visited Ukraine in disguise with a fake passport in or around 2016. The Obama White House was forced to admit it, according to Rush. Who knows what that was about.

There is strong evidence that the Obama administration wanted Ukraine to turn over evidence of criminality by Paul Manafort and that’s when the falsified Black Book showed up, thanks to a Ukrainian official.

Brennan’s now calling for others to file whistleblower complaints and has in the past called for intelligence officials and politicians in both parties to rise up against Trump.

Brennan once admitted to voting for the Communist Party candidate in 1976. He is still a radical leftist.