Why Reuters Hid Robert Francis O’Rourke’s Past During the Campaign

The Reuters reporter, who sat on the story about Robert Francis O’Rourke’s past as a felonious hacker, explained himself in tweets today. But he was not honest!

Fresh U.S presidential candidate @BetoORourke was a member of the country’s oldest hacking group, which has kept his role a secret for decades – until now. My story is up on Reuters at https://t.co/pvdNu7p7Yg, but let me say a little more in this thread. (1/10) pic.twitter.com/luGt4QDhnK — Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) March 15, 2019

THE REPORTER’S STORY

Menn said that “O’Rourke wasn’t just a random hacker who stole long-distance service to reach bulletin boards…As a teen, he also belonged to the notorious and wildly influential Cult of the Dead Cow.”

Menn described O’Rourke as a most “prominent ex-hacker” and a cool “punk band” “rebel”

who supports “gun control in Texas.”

After promoting the Cult of the Dead Cow felonious hackers “bursting onto the national scene,” Menn explained that they hacked Microsoft. But don’t worry, Menn thinks it’s great since Microsoft then had to get serious about security and, after all, the cult did come up with the hip term, “hacktivism.”

To make a long story short, he referred to the cult of felons as “pioneers in hacking and security.” He learned that then-representative O’Rourke was in the group, but, alas, no one in the group, cDc, would talk with him unless he promised not to publish until after the 2018 election.

Who would have thought he would lose the Senate race and then enter a bigger race, Menn said.

We all knew Beto would lose the Senate race.

Menn wants you to buy the book, which is why you are hearing this now. “There is much, much more to the Cult of the Dead Cow. Beto is just the beginning. Read the book and you’ll see,” he wrote.

Who would buy it and believe a word he says. He’s obviously glorifying hacking and O’Rourke in the book.

Menn claims he had ZERO sources and had to make the promise.

But, as Reuters already acknowledged, Menn agreed in late 2017 not to divulge what he knew, which was a year out.

The journalist was also clear that he wanted “the full story for my book.”

This is why you can’t trust the media.

O’ROURKE’S NOT RIGHT IN THE HEAD

The stories he wrote were sick.

The story Beto wrote when he was 15 is really terrible, and you probably already heard about it. While he was only 15 when he wrote it, it is beyond the pale. We wrote about that yesterday.

Reuters reported the story:

Another t-file from O’Rourke, written when he was 15, is a short and disturbing piece of fiction. “One day, as I was driving home from work, I noticed two children crossing the street. They were happy, happy to be free from their troubles…. This happiness was mine by right. I had earned it in my dreams.

“As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.”

That is disturbing, and there is more.

Late on Friday, Yahoo also reported on more of O’Rourke’s old writings:

“Archived versions of writings attributed to O’Rourke’s alias ‘Psychedelic Warlord’ include one that criticized some women as ‘sluts,’ mocked them for having ‘violent boyfriends,’ and suggested a way to deal with these women was to call them ‘completely ugly,’ or inform ‘Nazi Skins in your area’ that they had ‘AIDS.'”

THE DUI

The media also kept his DUI at age 26 quiet. He has repeatedly told audiences it’s not true that he tried to flee the scene. However, the police report says he did try to flee. People at the scene kept him there.

O’Rourke never had to pay a price for his DUI. His father got him out of trouble, allegedly.

He was in a hurry because it was a booty call to an ex.

Today the GOP poked fun at him.

On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

Robert said it was “petty.”

.@BetoORourke responds to @GOP St. Patrick’s Day tweet featuring his mug shot “I think people want us focused on the big picture. They want us to be defined not by this pettiness or the personal attacks that we see in ones like the ad that you just described.” pic.twitter.com/AHcyPHWGsm — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 17, 2019

Beto, a full-blooded Irishman, goes through weird gesticulations as he speaks.

President Trump has a knack for picking out traits in people that everyone senses or thinks about but doesn’t say. After one of Beto’s crazy, far-left speeches, as he flailed his arms about, Trump tweeted, “Well, I think he’s got a lot of hand movement,” the president told reporters at the White House. “I’ve never seen so much hand movement. I said, ‘Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?’ . . . I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it, I’m sure you’ll agree.”

The President was pilloried for it, but us normal people felt the same way he did.

It was more than eccentric, it was nutsy.

People on the left saw it too. NTK News reported the following.

CNN’s John King read the following from a column written by the Washington Post’s Kathleen Parker on Friday:

“No one in recent memory, save for Donald Trump, has received so much free advertising by simply showing up…When he flails his arms, often in front of his own face, he reminds mothers everywhere of the moment when an infant suddenly realizes that the hand bobbing in front of his nose belongs to him, whereupon he remains mesmerized until he realizes there’s another one!”

Yep!