Why Speaker Pelosi Will Not Send the Impeachment to the Senate

Speaker Pelosi will delay the impeachment until after the election, and that will keep the criticisms of the Republican Senate at bay, but the reasons go much further than that.

There are a number of reasons why it would be to her benefit. One reason, certainly, is their hope that they will take back the Senate. Should President Trump be re-elected, Democrats could then set the rules and they could do a lot with that. They would make his life miserable. Knowing Schumer, he would find a way to remove the President. It’s obvious Democrats don’t care much about the rule of law if it gets in their way.

Another issue for Pelosi is the senatorial candidates won’t be able to campaign during a trial and she would want them freed up until November.

The other obvious benefit of holding the impeachment back is the Democrats can campaign on it. An acquittal will put a damper on that effort.

Then there is the fact that Pelosi doesn’t want the President acquitted and she doesn’t want this constant assault to end. Continuing it would be a quasi-non-stop impeachment. Democrats are talking about impeaching him again and again, which is impractical. Holding back the impeachment would end the need to do that.

For his part, President Trump thinks Speaker Pelosi is afraid to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. “Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up!,” Trump tweeted. “The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!”

That is certainly a possibility. The Speaker was pushed towards impeachment by her loud and radical members.

In the end, she has weighed the benefits and knows that dragging this out is to her advantage.

Of course, Pelosi claims she won’t send the impeachment until the Senate agrees to her terms, knowing they won’t. She has set up an impossible situation for a reason.

Unless Republicans do something about it, she will hold the impeachment back until after November 2020.

What she is doing is unconstitutional. The impeachment is based on charges that are not enumerated in the Constitution and she must — under the Constitution — hand the charges to the Senate. While there is no time limit on delays, her reasons for the delay are not valid. She has no right to determine Senate rules. Additionally, the President has the right to a speedy trial.

Republicans must not let her get away with it.