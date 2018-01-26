Why Trump’s DACA Deal Is a Disaster

This next report comes from The Center for Immigration Studies and we encourage you to read it and make up your own mind. The article by Mark Krikorian, The Art of the Choke, breaks the President’s deal down into its fatal flaws.

The enforcement is fine but the chain migration and lottery are flawed beyond measure.

One problem is the process is opened up to DACA who never applied for protections. It would take in at least a million more DACA and the process for investigating the claims will negate much of the other work the agency has to do. It will also be very costly

The fact that they are also going beyond DACA is morally dubious, he reported.

Then there is this next paragraph in which the author explains the two decade delay makes the amnesty far more expansive. We are talking many untold millions more:

Then there’s the legal immigration “cuts.” The outline says that no new applications for the visa lottery and the chain-migration categories would be accepted, limiting family immigration to spouses and minor children. Great! But it also provides for the continuation of those categories (and reallocation of the lottery visas) until the admission of all 4 million people on the current chain-migration waiting lists. This is the same gimmick that was in the Hagel-Martinez amnesty bill in 2007 – and the estimate at the time was that it would take 17 years before all those people got their green cards. In other words, legal immigration would not actually be reduced until after President Kamala Harris’s successor took office…

…But to wait almost two decades before there’s any reduction in legal admissions is absurd. First of all, if we’re going to amnesty close to 2 million illegal aliens (and maybe more, since past estimates have proven so woefully wrong), that needs to be offset by immediate reductions elsewhere. What’s more this would be yet another example of the other side getting what it wants up front, with promises of things we want in the future. As Popeye’s friend J. Wellington Wimpy might have said, “I will gladly reduce immigration on Tuesday for an amnesty today.”

When the amnesty is put off for 17 years, it definitely won’t be effective, can easily be changed by another administration, and is another trick.

Mr. Krikorian didn’t address this next report but the fact is that it isn’t a million more DACA according to the Migration Policy Institute, it’s about three million more for starters and do we really even know how many there are?

This is a terrible bill, Mr. Krikorian says. We hope he’s wrong.