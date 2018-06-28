Why Was the FBI Advising Peter Strzok to Not Answer Questions?

Lover boy Peter Strzok, the former deputy chief of counterintelligence at the FBI, went up to Capitol Hill Wednesday to lie about his roles in the Clinton and Trump-Russia investigations. While admitting he didn’t like President Trump, he said it didn’t bias him at all.

The FBI was present during the testimony to protect him. They did more to silence him than his personal lawyer. Why?

During the presidential campaign, Strzok bashed Trump daily while at work, but we are supposed to believe he separated his hate out of his decisions. We are to believe that even though his decisions were to exonerate a guilty Hillary and rush the Trump-Russia collusion probe.

Lover FBI Agent Peter Strzok was given poor marks on yesterday’s closed door testimony and, according to most reports, refused to answer many questions. There was no Collusion and the Witch Hunt, headed by 13 Angry Democrats and others who are totally conflicted, is Rigged! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

FBI PROTECTS STRZOK

FBI lawyers instructed Peter Strzok during a congressional deposition on Wednesday not to answer “many, many questions” about his involvement in the Hillary Clinton and Russia investigations. The was according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.

“Unfortunately the FBI counsel in the room has instructed Mr. Strzok not to answer many, many questions, and that’s going to be a serious problem moving forward,” Goodlatte told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. “So we will be raising questions with the FBI and the Department of Justice about why it is that their counsel is instructing Mr. Strzok not to answer questions.”

What???

Rep. Goodlatte also said he found Strzok’s answers “unbelievable.”

Strzok was the top investigator on Crossfire Hurricane. That was the FBI investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. The agent served on the special counsel’s investigation until July 2017. He was transferred when his text messages were discovered by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General. On June 21, he was stripped of his security clearances and escorted out of the FBI building.

Strzok, the former deputy chief of counterintelligence at the FBI, testified for more than 10 hours.

Agent Strzok did testify he had nothing to do with the FISA warrant on Carter Page. Who did, remains a mystery.

Watch: