Why Was the FBI Advising Peter Strzok to Not Answer Questions?

Lover boy Peter Strzok, the former deputy chief of counterintelligence at the FBI, went up to Capitol Hill Wednesday to lie about his roles in the Clinton and Trump-Russia investigations. While admitting he didn’t like President Trump, he said it didn’t bias him at all.
The FBI was present during the testimony to protect him. They did more to silence him than his personal lawyer. Why?
During the presidential campaign, Strzok bashed Trump daily while at work, but we are supposed to believe he separated his hate out of his decisions. We are to believe that even though his decisions were to exonerate a guilty Hillary and rush the Trump-Russia collusion probe.
Lover FBI Agent Peter Strzok was given poor marks on yesterday’s closed door testimony and, according to most reports, refused to answer many questions. There was no Collusion and the Witch Hunt, headed by 13 Angry Democrats and others who are totally conflicted, is Rigged!
FBI PROTECTS STRZOK
FBI lawyers instructed Peter Strzok during a congressional deposition on Wednesday not to answer “many, many questions” about his involvement in the Hillary Clinton and Russia investigations. The was according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte.
“Unfortunately the FBI counsel in the room has instructed Mr. Strzok not to answer many, many questions, and that’s going to be a serious problem moving forward,” Goodlatte told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. “So we will be raising questions with the FBI and the Department of Justice about why it is that their counsel is instructing Mr. Strzok not to answer questions.”
What???
Rep. Goodlatte also said he found Strzok’s answers “unbelievable.”
Strzok was the top investigator on Crossfire Hurricane. That was the FBI investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government. The agent served on the special counsel’s investigation until July 2017. He was transferred when his text messages were discovered by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General. On June 21, he was stripped of his security clearances and escorted out of the FBI building.
Strzok, the former deputy chief of counterintelligence at the FBI, testified for more than 10 hours.
Agent Strzok did testify he had nothing to do with the FISA warrant on Carter Page. Who did, remains a mystery.
I also heard that Strzok wasn’t even put under oath, why was this a closed hearing? Wray and Rottenstink are going before the House committee’s today, I expect a lot of “i can’t answer that in this setting” “the IG found no bias in the outcome of Hillary’s e-mail MATTER”
It does seem odd, but House members say the same rules apply whether an oath is given or not. Then why have a witness give an oath in the first place.
It’s also suspicious that questions were asked of Strzok on materials that were already given to Congress yet, on the advice of the Department, he could not answer.
Geez, how ridiculous. They are voting in Committee to continue since 7 days haven’t expired and ONE Democrat votes no “Nyet”, and the clerk mistook it for a “Yes”.
Goodlatte, in his opening statement, is bringing up the “bipartisan” Church Committee on abuse of the Agencies. “We are facing the ‘same’ allegations”, with the same powers as then.
Here we go again, Nadler complaining about the Chairman’s expedient hearing and then goes into the “border situation, ripping children from their mothers”.
It’s quite disingenuous for Nadler to complain about Trump / Russia in that Lester Holt interview since Trump also said he wouldn’t pursue Clinton for her crimes. ALL the Democrats seem to forget that important fact. Trump was willing to let it all go, “Until”, they went all out on Russia Collusion. So NOW they have to sit and bear what they, themselves, have created.
I have been suspicious of Wray because every time the camera is on him he has that “smirk” on his face.
Rosenstein says he treats “everyone with respect”. Does that include the “extortion” comment and the threat to investigate members.
Wray is speaking about all the Great Work the FBI is doing. I guess he hasn’t read the latest IG report on issues of women in his workforce.
Rosenstein says he is not behind the “redactions”. Well then, who is, and get HIM on the hot seat. It was reported that DOJ was using the same methods as FOIA requests to determine what to redact. Well, the Congress is Not some outside entity that is subject to FOIA restrictions.
Something’s rather odd with Rosenstein. He said he NEVER threatened anyone with subpoenaing their phone calls etc. Furthermore, he said it wasn’t possible. Isn’t that what Mueller is doing, the impossible then. How does that comport with Rosenstein being reported as saying it was just his legal recourse as a defense. Is that report also a lie.
Rep. Jim Jordan really got under Rottenstink’s skin, it was awesome,
I believe it was Rep. Gaetz that asked Rottenstink 2 times if he even read the FISA warrant that he signed off on, and Rottenstink wouldn’t answer yes or no, “i can’t talk about it” in an open setting, pretty suspicious!!!!!!!!
Maybe Rosenstein should do a little more reading of news articles since he did know of any conflicts with the Mueller team of “13 Angry Democrats”. It’s certainly been widely reported with actual “documentation”.
Rosenstein consistently talks about following the evidence but when it came to the Clinton investigation they didn’t bother to “collect all the evidence”. And NOW they are using the “six degrees of separation” in the Mueller investigation. They are going to extremes in that investigation, that borders on Malicious prosecution, which we can plainly see with Manafort.