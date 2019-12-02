Wide Receiver at Kaepernick’s private tryout gets the offer

The wide receiver at the Kaepernick workout got an offer for a tryout with the Cleveland Browns after the scouts watched him at Kaepernick’s workout. Kaepernick got nothing.

Kneeling ex-quarterback for the NFL Colin Kaepernick has not received a tryout after he performed a November 16 workout in front of scouts.

Kaepernick even made a mess out of that tryout being his usual arrogant self.

JORDAN VEASY GETS THE TRYOUT

Jordan Veasy was one of the wide receivers that cops-as-pigs-socks Kaepernick threw to during his own workout, according to Black Entertainment Television.

Veasy was invited to do a tryout and the Cleveland Browns, according to longtime NFL reporter Howard Balzer who posted it on his Twitter account.

Mr. Veasy played two years at the University of California. In 2016, he caught 25 passes for 306 yards and his senior year in 2017, he caught 38 passes for 491 yards.

NO THANKS FOR ALL HE HAS ON THANKSGIVING

Meanwhile, Marxist Kaepernick spent Thanksgiving being ungrateful. He spoke at the far-left ‘Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony” which is also referred to as “Unthanksgiving” in San Francisco at Alcatraz Island, according to Fox News. Native Americans have occupied the former federal prison for 50 years.

“Spent the morning at the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on the 50 year anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz,” Kaepernick tweeted on Thanksgiving day, according to Fox News. “The US government has stolen over 1.5 billion acres of land from indigenous people. Thank you to my indigenous family, I’m with you today and always.”

No, we didn’t, the USA was not a country and the Indians were here, that’s true. They were warring with each other and often attacked settlers.

Kneeling Kaepernick has done this before as you can see from the photo above. He’s anti-American, plain and simple. The far-left activist started the anti-police, anti-anthem, anti-military, anti-America kneeling protests under the guise of fighting “oppression.”

Kaepernick claims Thanksgiving is racist, which, of course, it’s not. it’s the opposite.

Kaepernick also retweeted a Washington Post article by writer Christoper Petrella that said that Thanksgiving had racist implications.

“Antebellum campaigns to establish Thanksgiving as national holiday grew up alongside colonizationist efforts to remove free Black people from U.S. Nationalization advocates mobilized white fears of Black equality to build support for holiday,” Petrella said in the post retweeted by Kaepernick, according to Fox News.