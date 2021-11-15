Wild West New York City, Violence & Racism

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Independent photographer, Leroy Johnson of Leeroy Press, who takes no sides, chronicles the streets of New York City, and these clips got our attention.

The Quaint West Village in lawless New York City under the leadership of communist Mayor Bill de Blasio and Black Lives Matter looked like the Wild West this weekend.

If the new governor, Eric Adams tries to control the streets, Black Lives Matter promises to riot, burn, and destroy the city.

Communist Racists Abound:


1 COMMENT

  1. It is even worse than under Beame and Koch who “served” from 1974-1989!
    Escape from NY came out in 1981 and Bernhard Goetz was 1984 then the horrific Central Park late night runner attack was late 1980’s.
    Wow that is a sad milestone but the CPUSA says challenge accepted and yes we can.
    When we are reduced down to a savage (racist!) jungle level, then we will all be equal. Forward! Yes we can.
    Some comrades of the unity collective might not be able to handle law of the jungle but they better look into the yes we can attitude.

