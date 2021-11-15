Wild West New York City, Violence & Racism

















Independent photographer, Leroy Johnson of Leeroy Press, who takes no sides, chronicles the streets of New York City, and these clips got our attention.

The Quaint West Village in lawless New York City under the leadership of communist Mayor Bill de Blasio and Black Lives Matter looked like the Wild West this weekend.

Yesterday in the west village In NYC

Insane scene on the streets of NYC #NYC #sundayvibes https://t.co/Zd8NxQSkMo — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) November 14, 2021

#update. The man who hit the guy with the bat has now been arrested by the NYPD pic.twitter.com/xpbl9yQEY3 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) November 14, 2021

If the new governor, Eric Adams tries to control the streets, Black Lives Matter promises to riot, burn, and destroy the city.

These are the types of criminals & crimes BLACK LIVES MATTER wants to keep *PROTECTED* in New York City.👇 pic.twitter.com/DnIXnFVcRS — EPSTEIN’s SHEET 🧻 (@johnpecco1) November 12, 2021

Communist Racists Abound:

On 11/11/21, at approx. 8:10 PM, front of 711 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn, a male, 25, was approached by a group of individuals that made anti-Jewish remarks and one struck the victim in the head with their hand. No injuries were reported. Info? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/uowmBTf7P9 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 15, 2021

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 05:22 AM, inside the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway station in Brooklyn, an individual drew multiple swastikas on the turnstiles and MTA posters. Know him? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/xDVutJEkvv — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 11, 2021

On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at approx. 10:30 PM, in front of 303 5th Ave, Manhattan, a male, 30, was approached by approx. 5 persons, 3 of whom made anti-Asian remarks and struck him with their fists and wooden sticks. Know them? DM @nypdtips or☎️1-800-577-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/I8aC8zbJe3 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 11, 2021

On 11/2/21, at approx. 8:30 PM, 3 males were speaking Cantonese in front of 6418 20th Ave @NYPD62Pct when an individual mocked the way they spoke, punched one in the face, brandished a knife and sprayed all 3 victims in the face with an unknown substance. Info? ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/r8Y1NqsaAy — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 4, 2021

