Wild West New York City, Violence & Racism

Independent photographer, Leroy Johnson of Leeroy Press, who takes no sides, chronicles the streets of New York City, and these clips got our attention.
The Quaint West Village in lawless New York City under the leadership of communist Mayor Bill de Blasio and Black Lives Matter looked like the Wild West this weekend.
Yesterday in the west village In NYC
Insane scene on the streets of NYC #NYC #sundayvibes https://t.co/Zd8NxQSkMo
#update. The man who hit the guy with the bat has now been arrested by the NYPD pic.twitter.com/xpbl9yQEY3
If the new governor, Eric Adams tries to control the streets, Black Lives Matter promises to riot, burn, and destroy the city.
By the way,
These are the types of criminals & crimes BLACK LIVES MATTER wants to keep *PROTECTED* in New York City.👇 pic.twitter.com/DnIXnFVcRS
Communist Racists Abound:
On 11/11/21, at approx. 8:10 PM, front of 711 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn, a male, 25, was approached by a group of individuals that made anti-Jewish remarks and one struck the victim in the head with their hand. No injuries were reported. Info? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/uowmBTf7P9
On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 05:22 AM, inside the Fort Hamilton Parkway subway station in Brooklyn, an individual drew multiple swastikas on the turnstiles and MTA posters. Know him? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/xDVutJEkvv
On Saturday, October 23, 2021 at approx. 10:30 PM, in front of 303 5th Ave, Manhattan, a male, 30, was approached by approx. 5 persons, 3 of whom made anti-Asian remarks and struck him with their fists and wooden sticks. Know them? DM @nypdtips or☎️1-800-577-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/I8aC8zbJe3
On 11/2/21, at approx. 8:30 PM, 3 males were speaking Cantonese in front of 6418 20th Ave @NYPD62Pct when an individual mocked the way they spoke, punched one in the face, brandished a knife and sprayed all 3 victims in the face with an unknown substance. Info? ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/r8Y1NqsaAy
It is even worse than under Beame and Koch who “served” from 1974-1989!
Escape from NY came out in 1981 and Bernhard Goetz was 1984 then the horrific Central Park late night runner attack was late 1980’s.
Wow that is a sad milestone but the CPUSA says challenge accepted and yes we can.
When we are reduced down to a savage (racist!) jungle level, then we will all be equal. Forward! Yes we can.
Some comrades of the unity collective might not be able to handle law of the jungle but they better look into the yes we can attitude.