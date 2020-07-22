Win for President Trump! NYPD moves occupiers out of City Hall, cleans up the area

New York Police Department officers clad in riot gear emptied out an “occupy” protest that sprung up around NYC City Hall weeks ago in a dramatic pre-dawn raid, according to NBC local.

This is a big win for Donald Trump. The only reason he would move these oddballs out is that he doesn’t want the federal officers in New York City.

The protest began on June 28 with just 100 occupiers. The reason they were occupying city hall is to demand defunding — a massive cut — to the NYPD budget.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio gleefully complied with demands to “defund the police,” slashing the NYPD’s operating funds by nearly a billion dollars and canceling more than 1,000 planned hires. That wasn’t enough for the insatiable hard left protesters.

The protest had lost some of its steam recently, but early Wednesday morning, NYPD cleared what remained. They threw out the ‘demonstrators’ from a nearby park and dismantled the City Hall tent city.

THE ODD OCCUPIERS SAID THEY SHOULD HAVE HAD WARNING

“Lines of officers in heavy gear were seen at Lafayette Street and Leonard near the criminal courthouses. Some were telling protesters and others on the street to move back as the swarm of cops moved in. Officials said those in the encampment were given a ten-minute warning before the clear-out began,” a local NBC affiliate reported. “Protesters say their tents, tarps, and other belongings were trashed by police.”

They said they had no warning and it wasn’t fair. If they had time, you can just imagine how many people Soros’s money would bus in to stop the police.

City officials told local media that the area will be closed off “for several weeks” as crews work to remove graffiti from nearby buildings and clean up the protest’s remains.

Watch the Clearing:

NYPD is now attacking the City Hall occupancy protest. Tearing down the community service tents. #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/Ia4HpxhvSy — Max Hornig (@swarmofgaybees) July 22, 2020

One month after protesters began their occcupation outside of New York City Hall, uniformed officers in riot gear moved in to clear out tents and occupiers early this morning, July 22. 📹 By Daniel Valls (FNTV) desk@scootercaster.com for licensing pic.twitter.com/TRDa5vFj69 — St. Patrick, CSP, CRME. (@tuanstpatrick) July 22, 2020

#NewYorkCity police stormed a protest encampment outside the City Hall and cleared out tents in the early hours of Wednesday, nearly a month after hundreds started camping outdoors to call for action on racial inequality and police brutality.#BLM #OccupyCityHall pic.twitter.com/2yCr3s49vs — Ruptly (@Ruptly) July 22, 2020