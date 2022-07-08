Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal

By Mark Schwendau

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled today that absentee drop boxes are illegal. The ruling comes as a significant win for proponents of election integrity. Wisconsin was one of the 6 swing states of the 2020 November presidential election that suspiciously and unexpectedly went to Joe Biden. Thereafter systematic voter fraud was revealed usurping the will of the people voting in Wisconsin.

Justice Brian Hagedorn was elected with the help of the Republican Party but has sided with the court’s liberal justices on several occasions so people were closely watching him to see where he would go with this case.

Hagedorn, sided with the high court’s conservative justices on this case stating, “This case is about applying the law as written; that’s it.” he wrote. Wisconsin’s current election statutes require absentee ballots be delivered in person or delivered personally to the clerk or the clerk’s authorized representative.

The court also had concerns with the Wisconsin Election Commission. Memos of 2020 conflicted with standing statutory requirements by “advising that individuals other than the voter may return the voter’s ballot to the municipal clerk, that unstaffed ballot drop boxes are permissible, and that drop boxes may be located at places other than the municipal clerk’s office or alternate sites.” None of these recommendations were within Wisconsin law or correct.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, this court’s ruling upheld an earlier January decision that specified absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in-person to their local clerk’s office.

The majority opinion also made a very profound observation stating, “Electoral outcomes obtained by unlawful procedures corrupt the institution of voting, degrading the very foundation of free government. Unlawful votes do not dilute lawful votes so much as they pollute them, which in turn pollutes the integrity of the results.”

In the 2020 election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent hundreds of millions of dollars to turn out likely Democratic voters to defeat President Donald Trump. But this was not traditional political spending. He funded a targeted, private takeover of government election operations by nominally non-partisan — but demonstrably ideological — non-profit organizations.

The Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) and The Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) was used to input a staggering $419.5 million of Zuckerberg’s money into local government elections offices, but with strings attached. Every CTCL and CEIR grant spelled out in great detail the conditions of how the grant money was to be used.

CTCL/CEIR funded self-described “vote navigators” (mules?) in Wisconsin to “assist voters, potentially at their front doors, to answer questions, assist in ballot curing … and witness absentee ballot signatures.”

CTCL demanded the promotion of universal mail-in voting after suspending election laws, extending deadlines that favored mail-in over in-person voting, greatly expanded opportunities for “ballot curing,” expensive bulk mailings, and other lavish “community outreach” programs that were directed by activists receiving grant funds.

CTCL proliferated unmonitored private ballot drop boxes (which violated chain of custody) and created opportunities for novel forms of “mail-in ballot electioneering.” This allowed for submission of numerous questionable post-election-day ballots and allowed for illegal ballot harvesting.

CTCL made available funding for select temporary staffing and poll workers, which facilitated the infiltration of election offices by paid Democratic Party activists, coordinated through a complex web of left-leaning non-profit organizations, social media platforms, and social media influencers.

It has been said that the private money of what My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has termed “Zucker Bucks” being used in the Wisconsin election is, and of, itself illegal and that may become a future legal issue before the courts.

The court noted that “ballot drop boxes appear nowhere in the detailed statutory system for absentee voting.”

The Covid-19 pandemic was used as an excuse to place drop boxes across the nation in the 2020 presidential election and continues to be used in some states today. Many of those drop boxes are believed to have come about because of the efforts of Mark Zuckerberg. According to evidence presented in Dinesh D’Souza’s smash-hit documentary, “2000 Mules,” these drop boxes became the tool for systematic election fraud in ballot harvesting by mules in the 6 swing states across the nation.

Many Americans are now skeptical of future national election outcomes according to a new report from Rasmussen Reports and the National Pulse. Their survey found that 50 percent of Americans believe there will likely be cheating during the 2022 midterms. Today’s Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling is a major step forward in restoring Wisconsin law and protecting the integrity of future elections in that state.

“[Ballot] drop boxes can be used for voters to return ballots but clerks should ensure they are secure, can be monitored for security purposes, and should be regularly emptied,” the court concluded.

