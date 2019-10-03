Witnesses Blowing Massive Holes Inside Leadership’s Ukraine Narrative

According to Rep. Lee Zeldin, the witnesses for the Democrats are blowing massive holes in their Ukraine narrative. That’s what happens when you jump to impeachment confident you can frame the President. That has been such an effective approach so far, after all.

Kurt Volker, the former envoy to Ukraine is “blowing a hole” in the theory that the U.S. was trying to get dirt on Biden. He sidestepped the question of whether or not Pompeo should comply with the subpoena deadline tomorrow unless there is something to hide.

Volker did say he warned Rudy Giuliani he might not be able to trust the Ukraine officials. Actually, it doesn’t sound like you can trust many of them but that doesn’t mean their sworn depositions, emails, court documents, and so on aren’t truthful.

.@RepLeeZeldin says that the closed-door hearings are “blowing massive holes” in Adam Schiff’s impeachment narrative pic.twitter.com/XA68qDG9N5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

TEXT MESSAGES

Text messages obtained by Fox News indicate that the President was not involved in any quid pro quo.

One text exchange on September 9 is between Kurt Volker, then the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and William Taylor, temporary ambassador to Ukraine, and Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union.

This is when the news of the whistleblower became public.

“As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” Taylor wrote in the encrypted text message exchange.

“Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The president has been crystal clear: no quid pro quos of any kind. The president is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during the campaign. I suggest we stop the back and forth by text,” Sondland responded.

Schiff’s Fascist Declaration and Other Insanity

Prior to the hearings, leftist loon Schiff said the GOP will not have equal representation or be able to ask questions.

“Adam Schiff said ahead of Thursday’s scheduled testimony from former U.S. envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker that GOP members of the Foreign Affairs Committee will not be permitted to ask questions or have equal representation during the session.” It’s a sham https://t.co/QKDQI7KVHj — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 3, 2019

The Whistleblower Who’s Not a Whistleblower Is A Democrat

CNN reported that the fake whistleblower is a Democrat who is “politically biased” in favor of a 2020 opponent of Donald Trump’s, according to the intelligence Inspector General.

The fake whistleblower also spoke first with Schiff or his staffer or something, before he even put pen to paper.

He has no first-hand knowledge, in other words, he’s a gossip.

It’s All Okay, the Whistleblower’s Form Was Changed to Suit the Whistleblower/Gossip

The intelligence community IG admitted on Monday that the whistleblower complaint form/process was changed in response to the complaint filed.

The ICIG also revealed that the whistleblower used the previous form, which explicitly required firsthand evidence.

But the ICIG ignored that:

In the process of reviewing and clarifying those forms, and in response to recent press inquiries regarding the instant whistleblower complaint, the ICIG understood that certain language in those forms and, more specifically, the informational materials accompanying the forms, could be read — incorrectly — as suggesting that whistleblowers must possess first-hand information in order to file an urgent concern complaint with the congressional intelligence committees.

Huh?

This is what the form said, the old form:

The accommodations made for this politically biased operative are over the top. It screams setup.

RASHIDA IS PLANNING THE ARREST OF TRUMP ADMIN OFFICIALS

Meanwhile, lunatic leftist Rashida Tlaib is trying to figure out how to arrest Trump administration officials.