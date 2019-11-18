Woke Chick-fil-A Trades in Their Loyal Admirers for the Mob

Chick-fil-A caved to the mob and agreed to not donate to some Christian organizations. Ceding their right to donate to whomever they please, Chick-fil-A is attempting to quell the outrage mobs by abandoning support for mainstream Christian organizations like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“As Chick-fil-A expands globally and into more liberal parts of the U.S., the chicken chain plans to change which charities it donates to after years of bad press and protests from the LGBT community,” the Bisnow media outlet reported Monday.

“There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Chick-fil-A president and COO Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

[It’s clear.]

“Beginning next year, Chick-fil-A will move away from its current philanthropic structure, Bisnow has learned. After donating to more than 300 charitable organizations this year, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain will instead focus on three initiatives with one accompanying charity each: education, homelessness, and hunger.”

Part of their attraction was their fight against the mob that seeks to control speech and beliefs. They just turned that in, making it clear they are just another corporation catering to the cancel culture. Now they are just another crappy fast food restaurant.

They’ve lost a lot of admirers with this decision. It’s not about LGBT, it’s about free speech, Christianity, and what was a gallant fight against the anti-Christian mob. People should be able to donate freely to whomever they want.

The Salvation Army is not a hate group and they are not anti-LGBT because their belief system is built around marriage being between a man and a woman. They help poor people.

Chick-fil-A will find that their new friends on the left will never be satisfied and the company will now have to do all they are told.

ADMIRERS GONE

The decision makes absolutely no sense. @ChickfilA was actually cool because it stood up to the progressive mind virus which is cancel culture. I’m not going back to that sad, dry, pathetic Burger King chicken sandwich. No way, no how. Back to the home cooked frying pan… https://t.co/g8a8kU0zJN — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 18, 2019

Chick Fil-A: Let’s sell out our principles to buy the love of the left and diss those who supported us when we needed it. The Left: Screw you Chik Fil-A Us Normals: Screw you Chik Fil-A Remember, cowardice and weakness makes everyone hate you. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 18, 2019

I’m done. Good luck Chick-Fil-A, I’m sure the snowflake SJW crowd will fill your stores like we did. 🤦🏼‍♂️

👇🏻👇🏻

“Chick-fil-A to End Donations to Christian Charities after LGBT Backlash” https://t.co/44uT2CVAdU — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 18, 2019

What’s so sad about Chick-fil-A’s decision is that it kicks aside the issue of Religious Liberty for all, and aids and abets the unconscionable casting of those with a biblical view of sexuality as cultural villains. Who in their organization somehow thought this was a good idea? — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) November 18, 2019

Chick-Fil-A has survived and thrived because they served everyone AND refused to cater to the cancel culture. Now they’ve caved at the behest of the censorious Left. This is a terrible move and just the latest indicator that the center cannot hold. https://t.co/dyb0Vbp5QS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 18, 2019

Dick’s Sporting Goods: stops selling guns, alienates base, loses millions of dollars. NFL: caves to National Anthem protests, alienates base, loses millions of dollars. Chick-fil-A: CAN WE GET SOME OF THAT ACTION?! 🙄🙄🙄 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 18, 2019

The sad message of @ChickfilA is quite clear- they surrendered to anti- Christian hate groups. Tragic. Chick-fil-A To Stop Donating To Christian Charities Branded ‘Anti-LGBT’ https://t.co/o93PfaaS04 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 18, 2019

The satire site, The Babylon Bee, was quick to put up a story.

Chick-Fil-A Trades Adoring Christian Fans For Outraged Mob That Won’t Be Appeased Until Their Every Demand Is Met https://t.co/DhZfmi6S3p — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 18, 2019