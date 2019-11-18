Woke Chick-fil-A Trades in Their Loyal Admirers for the Mob

Chick-fil-A caved to the mob and agreed to not donate to some Christian organizations. Ceding their right to donate to whomever they please, Chick-fil-A is attempting to quell the outrage mobs by abandoning support for mainstream Christian organizations like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“As Chick-fil-A expands globally and into more liberal parts of the U.S., the chicken chain plans to change which charities it donates to after years of bad press and protests from the LGBT community,” the Bisnow media outlet reported Monday.

“There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Chick-fil-A president and COO Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

“Beginning next year, Chick-fil-A will move away from its current philanthropic structure, Bisnow has learned. After donating to more than 300 charitable organizations this year, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain will instead focus on three initiatives with one accompanying charity each: education, homelessness, and hunger.”

Part of their attraction was their fight against the mob that seeks to control speech and beliefs. They just turned that in, making it clear they are just another corporation catering to the cancel culture. Now they are just another crappy fast food restaurant.

They’ve lost a lot of admirers with this decision. It’s not about LGBT, it’s about free speech, Christianity, and what was a gallant fight against the anti-Christian mob. People should be able to donate freely to whomever they want.

The Salvation Army is not a hate group and they are not anti-LGBT because their belief system is built around marriage being between a man and a woman. They help poor people.

Chick-fil-A will find that their new friends on the left will never be satisfied and the company will now have to do all they are told.

ADMIRERS GONE

The satire site, The Babylon Bee, was quick to put up a story.

