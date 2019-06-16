Woke No More? House GOP Say Graham Is “Not Doing a ?#@*& Thing”

Reporter and Hoover Institute fellow Paul Sperry says House Republicans are fed up with Lindsey Graham’s showboating. He calls him a “phony McCain.”

He’s a phony McCain.. Graham would probably take up House impeachment except for his own SC re-election. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Tamara🇺🇸🇺🇸Lynn 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Tamaralynn212) June 15, 2019

Since Senator Graham took over the Judiciary Committee, he has held zero hearings on the Spygate scandal.

Graham said to Judge Jeanine last night:

“The Mueller report is the final word on Trump and all things Russia, not Nadler. Does anyone believe Nadler is telling the truth?…”

“…Mueller is the final word for me. Everything the House is doing is politically motivated. And I think most Americans are ready to move on. To my Democratic colleagues in the House, if you bring up impeachment after Mueller issued his report, based on the Mueller report then it’s going to blow up in your face. You’re hurting the country. You’re unfair to the President and he’s going to get re-elected.”

All talk, no action.