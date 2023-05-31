Wokeism Comes to Media, Commerce, Education, and Religion, and It’s No Coincidence

by Mark Schwendau

It is said there are seven major social institutions of life; family, education, religion, economics, government, healthcare, and media. All of these together are what give us communal living as a society.

It has also been said by Russia’s Communist leader, Nikita Khrushchev, back in 1956, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within….”

You couple those two facts together with the current “woke movement” or “woke ideology,” and you get one of those things that makes you go, “Hmmmm.”

Woke is a term that dates back to 1923 and is a term designated to increase awareness of black Americans’ plights related to social injustices. More recently, it has been hijacked to include people engaging in all forms of sexual deviancy from the norm of heterosexuality.

Media

While it has been said in multiple research studies that people of the LGBTQ community are now 7% of all Americans, critics claim those polls are biased, and the number is still closer to 1% with no real change in the population over the years. Critics see it as a low constant rather than an increasing number.

Still, whether it is 1 or 7, you still see 100% more men kissing men on broadcast television, whether they are in production shows or advertisement commercials for things such as HIV drugs from just 10 years ago. Being the resident smart-ass, I always have to ask, “If this is not some kind of scripted disgusting propaganda, where are the women kissing women scenes on my television?”

For people of religious faith, this is an affront to them and their beliefs and they do not accept it. And for the record, most people of the world are members of some faith and do not approve of anything their Holy books regard as “sexual sin”.

Commerce

Americans are voting with their dollars these days, which gives us the new age phrase, “Go woke, go broke.” Everybody is now fully aware of the Bud Light woke fiasco ad campaign. The boycott spawned by that flawed woke ad campaign has now cost Anheuser-Busch billions of dollars and now raises serious questions, not just about the Bud Light brand name, but the entire future of the company. Other retailers such as Target, Ford, and Kohl’s have since strayed into the woke territory and felt the instant burn of wokeism by the consumer public.

The DHL Indy car had the LGBTQ rainbow painted on its sides as it crashed into the wall during last weekend’s race. For some, it made them laugh. For people of faith, like myself, it sent a shiver down our spines.

A good book was written about this development about 2 years ago, “The Dictatorship of Woke Capital,” by Steve Soukup. In his book, he explores the rise of progressivism as a cultural force and explains why corporations are increasingly taking sides in ideologies and politics.

Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (now a 2024 Presidential Candidate) has been at the forefront of battling the woke movement as it has seemingly targeted young children in both Florida schools as well as the Disney Corporation.

A flyer of his position is found on this link as Stop W.O.K.E. Act.

The A.C.L.U. of Florida countered with a flyer of their own on this link.

The bill passed last year but not without a lot of blowback from left-leaning organizations like Protect Democracy, LGBTQA+, Equality Florida, and many others. Some litigation was filed stating the bill was unconstitutional, but most Americans agree children are the charges of their parents and guardians and should remain free of indoctrination (and/or grooming) behind their backs and without their knowledge.

Religion

Attendance in houses of worship has been going down for the last 20 years, and many feel the church is under attack, as was recently exposed by the attack on Catholics by the F.B.I. A study from the Pew Research Center late last year showed that as of 2020, the number of Americans who identify as Christian is about 64%, whereas fifty years ago, that number was 90%. Weekly worship attendance is also down across all religious faiths.

A very good new video spells out this problem:

“The Decline of Mainline Churches in America (2023)”

The video brings up the issue of homosexuality as one factor that has splintered many mainline churches, and this was actually predicted way back in 2003 in the book: “The Homosexual Agenda: Exposing the Principal Threat to Religious Freedom Today” by Alan Sears and Craig Osten.

CONCLUSION:

When all these folk opt to go woke, I am reminded of my mother’s scolding words, “If Tommy jumped off a bridge into the river, would you too?!”

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related