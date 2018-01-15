Woman Accuses Comic of Sexual Assault for “Pressuring” Her

A photographer claims that “Master of None” comic Aziz Ansari pressured her into sex after the two allegedly met at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

How do you pressure someone to have sex?

The 23-year-old Brooklyn woman, identified only as Grace, told Babe that she met Ansari at an after-party in Los Angeles in September, NY Daily News reported.

After dinner, she agreed to go back to his apartment. She remained although he had his hands all over her and put her hand on his private part.

She said he pressured her into oral sex and finally left after “gross, forceful kisses.”

How do you pressure someone into oral sex? It takes some amount of effort on her part, doesn’t it?

This whole time, she remained, but claims he knew she was giving off cues she wasn’t receptive. “I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested,” she told Babe.

Huh? Why didn’t she leave?

When he texted her about the “fun date”, she said she texted back that she was “uneasy” and he allegedly apologized.

Explain to me why she didn’t just leave???

She said she came forward because he was wearing a pin in support of women who were assaulted.

Was she assaulted or was this simply a bad date for which she was partly responsible?

Ansari responded to her accusations, confirming what he thought was mutually agreed upon sexual engagement:

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although “it may have seemed okay,” upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said,” he said in the statement.

“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

She said she left his apartment crying.

I still don’t understand how you get pressured into sexual acts? What do you think? Bad date or sexual assault?

Maybe she had regrets after but shouldn’t she blame herself? She could be a snowflake.