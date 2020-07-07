Woman beaten in front of toddler, no one tries to help

A New Jersey woman was beaten in front of her toddler, as a crowd of people watched but did nothing to stop the attack.

Cellphone video showed Catherine Ferreira falling to the ground, and then being kicked and pummeled on Tuesday night.

Her 2-year-old son kicks the woman in an attempt to get her to stop, but no one else tries to stop the attack.

“He wasn’t afraid. He just wanted to defend his mom, so that’s my world right there. I love that boy so much,” Ferreira said.

The victim suffered a broken nose and a mild concussion. Police Chief John Pelura III described the video as “physically sickening to watch,” and he blasted witnesses for not calling for help.

“There is so little regard for human life – by the actor and the bystanders,” Pelura said in a statement.

The suspect is 25-year-old Latia Harris. She worked with the victim at McDonald’s and accused the victim of spreading rumors about her. Police are looking for her. She was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats, ABC News 7 reports.

The video is graphic and brutal:

