Woman tells antifa if she were trying to run them over, “you’d be ran the f– over”

A black woman took on the mostly white BLM and antifa for setting fires which she called “violent.” The woman was trying to drive through the mob and they had her blocked in. She wasn’t going to take it, demanding they move as she moved her car slightly.

“Stop pushing me with your car”, says a rioter. She replied that she wasn’t and if she were, “you’d be ran the f– over”.

She was very angry after she one of the antifa called her a “f__ing ni__er b__tch.” The woman said, “you don’t want no race war out here.” She demanded they let her drive through the blockade they set up. They did and the cursing racist apologized.

“You’re setting fires in the streets? No, that’s violence. That’s violent. Get out of my way” A woman demands to be let through the street, which protesters have blockaded near the precinct #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/wAiZfJcotf — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 7, 2020

After demanding to be allowed to proceed, protesters make a hold in the crowd to let her drive through #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/B9fXTgnRN8 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 7, 2020

ANOTHER WOMAN TELLS THEM TO CLEAN UP THEIR MESS

The lady in this clip said she was “tired of y’all walking around this city.” The white commies kept calling her “black sister.” She told them to “clean up their mess.”

“I’m tired of y’all walking around this city” Another woman drove into the crowd earlier, got out of her car and confronted protesters #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/C4pOG84AXB — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 7, 2020

Remember this mom? We need more like her:

h/t Greg