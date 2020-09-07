Woman tells antifa if she were trying to run them over, “you’d be ran the f– over”

A black woman took on the mostly white BLM and antifa for setting fires which she called “violent.” The woman was trying to drive through the mob and they had her blocked in. She wasn’t going to take it, demanding they move as she moved her car slightly.

“Stop pushing me with your car”, says a rioter. She replied that she wasn’t and if she were, “you’d be ran the f– over”.

She was very angry after she one of the antifa called her a “f__ing ni__er b__tch.” The woman said, “you don’t want no race war out here.” She demanded they let her drive through the blockade they set up. They did and the cursing racist apologized.

ANOTHER WOMAN TELLS THEM TO CLEAN UP THEIR MESS

The lady in this clip said she was “tired of y’all walking around this city.” The white commies kept calling her “black sister.” She told them to “clean up their mess.”

Remember this mom? We need more like her:

