Woman with shields & riot gear identified, ties to shady leftists

Holly Zoller is a Bail Disruptor in Louisville, KY. and she drove the U-Haul truck with shields, signs, and riot gear that was unloaded before the Attorney General announced the decision in the Breonna Taylor case. She has ties to funding from George Soros.

She is a professional organizer who organized Louisville Books to Prisoners and Food Not Bombs. Zoller organizes around the anti-fascist (Antifa) movements.

Zoller drove the U-Haul it and was also seen delivering the supplies. She is a member of the Bail Project, funded by Soros’s group.

MEAWW reports: Although Zoller denied any sort of involvement in the protests, a significant number of people online are seen questioning The Bail Project for allegedly funding the U-Haul. National File claims The Bail Project reportedly has ties with billionaire investor George Soros, who is also the founder of the Open Society Foundation. Meanwhile, the Bail Project opposes cash bail and reportedly claims that “paying bail for those in jail is an “act of resistance against a system that criminalizes race and poverty.”

MEAWW does not support or confirm the claims, just reports them.

Here’s visual evidence of Holly Zoller inciting a riot in Louisville, KY pic.twitter.com/0mEimvLIt1 — LeftyCrypto🌹 (@LeftyCrypto) September 23, 2020

Bail project organizer Holly Zoller, board member of Louisville’s “Books to Prisoners”, delivered riot equipment in a U-Haul ahead of tonight’s violence. pic.twitter.com/7RTh6Fu8JE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2020

By the way, it’s local black vigilantes AND outside agitators in #Louisville, where @sunrisemvmt has an organizing hub. It’s BOTH. That is the synergistic formula for #anarchotyranny. Never just either-or. https://t.co/z23zLWDK9Z https://t.co/bZPXYJ39XX — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 23, 2020

In addition, the Sierra Club/Soros-aligned Sunrise Movement was one group that planned the riots in Louisville last night. About 127 people were arrested for rioting. They are cop haters organizing under cover of a communist climate change movement. The movement has been training for three years in over 400 locations since before Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez protested with them inside the corridors of Congress. They use the yellow and black colors of the ANSWER Coalition and Black Lives Matter. It appears to be their revolutionary colors in their color revolution. ANSWER and BLM are heavily funded by George Soros’s groups.