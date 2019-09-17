Women’s March loses 3 anti-Semites, gains an anti-Semite who hates US forces

The three notorious anti-Semites running the Women’s March, Tamika Mallory, Bob Bland, and Linda Sarsour, have decided to stand down. The first two are also Farrakhan supporters, don’t know about Bland. They will no longer run the organization, which has not changed its spots, however. They have at least one new hater on board.

The executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Zahra Billoo, is one of 16 new additions to the Women’s March board.

CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Lands Foundation trial and it’s tied to Hamas which seeks the destruction of Israel.

Billoo has labeled America’s armed forces and Israeli forces as terrorist organizations on social media.

She justified boycotting “Wonder Woman” in 2017 because lead actress Gail Gadot served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), writing on Facebook and Twitter: “I similarly would not watch a movie where the lead actor or actress were proud of their participation in the US military, ISIS, or Al Qaeda.”

“Don’t guess, I’ll just tell you, I believe all of them are comparably evil,” she added.

Here are some of her best hits: