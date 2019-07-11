Women’s soccer team on parade: “…I got the key to the muthaf**kin city..”

The vulgar, trashy USA Women’s Soccer team make a mockery of the parade held in their honor in New York. While they say they want to be role models for young girls and boys, they were hardly that. During the ticker-tape parade, the women acted badly and represented the United States in a profane way.

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who is quite full of herself, has insulted the flag, the anthem, and the United States. She has politicized an event that should be fun for everyone.

The AP reported the viewership was down considerably from their 2015 match: The audience was down 43.8 percent from the 2015 final between the U.S. and Japan, which averaged 25.4 million viewers.

The team did insult Americans who still love America and that could account for the reduced membership.

The ladies don’t know how to be winners.

Deleted video of Drunk, belligerent, soccer player’s Hide your kids, hide your wives, lock your f**kin door’s because I got the key too the muthaf**kin city and I’m comin for all yo f**kin b**ches. Real role models huh? pic.twitter.com/VKta082gdE — ROB (@_ROB_29) July 11, 2019

And, of course, her awesome (and NSFW) NYC shout-out to close pic.twitter.com/eRCNMYqntH — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 10, 2019

By way of contrast, listen to Pete Alonso who was such a grateful, inspiring winner of the Major League Home Run Hitting Challenge. He’s a true role model.

So much respect for Pete Alonso after this interview! Completely selfless interview and act to donate 10% of winnings! This dude might be a rookie but he definitely acts and plays well above his years! These are the type of guys baseball and sports need 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cz1kas669w — Reds Problems (@redsproblems) July 9, 2019