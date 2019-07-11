Women’s soccer team on parade: “…I got the key to the muthaf**kin city..”

S.Noble
The vulgar, trashy USA Women’s Soccer team make a mockery of the parade held in their honor in New York. While they say they want to be role models for young girls and boys, they were hardly that. During the ticker-tape parade, the women acted badly and represented the United States in a profane way.

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who is quite full of herself, has insulted the flag, the anthem, and the United States. She has politicized an event that should be fun for everyone.

The AP reported the viewership was down considerably from their 2015 match: The audience was down 43.8 percent from the 2015 final between the U.S. and Japan, which averaged 25.4 million viewers. 

The team did insult Americans who still love America and that could account for the reduced membership.

The ladies don’t know how to be winners.

By way of contrast, listen to Pete Alonso who was such a grateful, inspiring winner of the Major League Home Run Hitting Challenge. He’s a true role model.

