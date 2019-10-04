Wonder No More about ROD ROSENSTEIN

Judicial Watch obtained a small batch of Rod Rosenstein’s emails and if they represent the ones the DOJ is willing to release, one can only imagine what the others look like. The emails cover the days in May 2017 when Rosenstein was about to appoint Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to begin a nearly three year, $32 million effort to damage a President.

Rosenstein appears to be adept at playing both ends against the middle. He wrote the letter recommending firing James Comey and then used it as a basis for a fraudulent probe. He even agree to wear a wire which he said was sarcasm but didn’t sound like that in documents previously recovered by Judicial Watch.

Some of the issues are standouts, but these are impressions only.

It seems clear that Rosenstein had a cozy, warm, giving relationship with the Democratic Party news media. The New York Times and Washington Post allowed him to look over drafts and make corrections before they went out to the public. That is only done for Democrats.

Also obvious is the establishment was aligned against the president from day one and the issue they circled around was manufactured.

Rosenstein received a letter from Soros-funded CREW asking for him to appoint a Special Counsel in the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy [after they found nothing, they made it into obstruction.] But anyone can write letters.

On May 18, 2017, the Soros-funded leftist group ‘Democracy 21’ commended Rosenstein on his decision. They cc’d Robert Mueller. There were many other letters from people of the left, including Chuck Schumer. Someone in Falmouth, MA pressured him to move on the President.

The ACLU pressured the DOJ to keep the biased McCabe in place during the Russia-Trump probe.

Rosenstein sent the most nauseatingly haughty, sanctimonious email about the call to duty. The high and mighty think the moment chose them.

In a May 16, 2017 email, sent the day before Mueller’s appointment, Rosenstein emailed former Bush administration Deputy Attorney General and current Kirkland & Ellis Partner, Mark Filip stating, “I am with Mueller. He shares my views. Duty Calls. Sometimes the moment chooses us.”

In this next email, Rosenstein and Mueller plot together behind Sessions back. While Sessions did recuse himself, why mention he doesn’t know about the discussion? There is no reason Sessions couldn’t know about the call. Is there?

Poor Mr. Carter Page, an innocent man, seriously harmed by political operatives with a manufactured story to sell.

Rosenstein is sly and corrupt. He likely reflects, not the men and women in the field, but the overly-large bureaucracy of corrupt men and women who have politicized the agency.

VIEW THE DOCUMENTS