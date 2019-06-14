WONDERFUL! Big News About Former ICE Director Tom Homan

President Trump said Friday that former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan is returning to the administration as a “border czar.” It was a big surprise to Fox News. They were planning to have Tom Homan on their show tomorrow.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump said Homan would be working at the White House and report directly to him.

He also said he’s not firing Kellyanne Conway for Hatch Act violations. Until there is fairness and a one-tiered justice system, the Sentinel agrees. The person in charge of the department making the recommendation, Henry Kerner, once pushed to have conservatives targeted by the IRS and is known as a McCain flunky. It’s also important to know that no one has ever been charged with the Hatch Act because it is deeply flawed and presents serious First Amendment concerns. It’s probably unconstitutional.

TOM HOMAN HAS A SOLUTION FOR THE BORDER CRISIS

There is little question the President is going in a different direction on immigration. Tom Homan has been a huge critic of open borders.

Speaking at the Border Expo conference in San Antonio, Texas, last March, Homan said he has “no faith” Congress will give ICE additional funding to house families. He offered his solution.

“ICE needs to, in my opinion — and I did this 3 1/2 years ago — these family units and single adults that enter this country illegally, we need to locate those people arrest them, detain them, and remove them. Because if these final orders issued by a federal judge don’t mean anything, they’re not executed, then there’s no integrity in the entire [court] system,” Homan said.