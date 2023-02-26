Woody Harrelson Hosts SNL and Blows Up the Covid Narrative

By Mark Schwendau

Last night the actor Woody Harrelson took to the stage for his fifth time as NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) host. As usual, he did not disappoint. He began joking about smoking weed, drinking, and what kind of tree he was sitting under but then took his money shot at a supposed movie script he was handed to review for his consideration.

“So the movie goes like this,” Harrelson said. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

“I threw the script away,” Harrelson concluded. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

His obvious parallel of this imaginary movie script was to the 2021 Covid-19 pandemic and related vaccines developed as supposed cures. After that, the Internet exploded!

While social media platforms such as Twitter largely showed support for Harrelson, the mainstream news media, almost as if on cue, rallied around Big Pharma and (without evidence) began to systematically discredit and bash Harrelson, calling him such things as going on an “anti-vax rant.” Each news headline about the event of each different legacy “news” source became more unhinged than the next.

Humorously enough, these people marching in mockingbird lockstep to the narrative actually proved Harrelson’s little tongue-in-cheek monologue more about fact than fiction.

And some of the public (presumably vaccinated) who took to social media to bash Harrelson apparently did so to show their ignorance, too. More and more is coming out in the news about just how the drug cartels of Mexico are, in fact, assuming control in this country in Border States like Arizona, where things are about the get interesting as an investigation brings to light how the cartels have worked behind our political scene.

This could get really interesting really fast. Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles,, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

