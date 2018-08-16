WordPress.com Shuts Down Fellowship of the Minds With NO Warning for Supposedly Violating ‘Terms of Service’ – Who’s Next?
(The Olive) I learned this morning that Fellowship of the Minds has been shut down by WordPress.com without warning for allegedly violating their “terms of service”. This writer is not at all surprised as FOTM goes against the grain questioning and exposing the dark side, meaning the progressive Democratic liberal bias that is so prevalent in the U.S. media.
First, we heard that Alex Jones was banned by Apple, YouTube, Facebook, Spotify and a whole bunch of other platforms. Then this morning I learned WordPress.com shut down Fellowship of the Minds, a very popular blog.
Then this afternoon I read a story about investigative journalist Laura Loomer being banned by Facebook. It looks like she is back on, but Facebook did remove the video of the Congress woman-to-be assaulting Laura. (At least temporarily)
It is quite clear here that the Leftist purge of non-conforming free thinkers is underway. Anyone who opposes the leftist mantra is a target.
Laura Loomer was asking a Congressional candidate a question and said future Congresswoman ripped Laura’s phone right out of her hand. Physical assault by the Left is allowed, but a reporter questioning them is not. Sound like a dictatorship to you? Or how about a communist-run government?
Laura Loomer cannot post a video of herself being accosted by a soon-to-be Congresswoman no less – because that violates Facebook community standards, but nasty, vicious, and evil comments on her page are within Facebook’s community standards – after all Laura is a conservative and it’s open season on conservatives. Take a look:
Folks this is liberal privilege run amok and then some. If you are a liberal and therefore are automatically entitled to liberal privilege – you can:
- Make vicious threats against President Trump and his family and get away with it
- Pose with Trump’s severed head and call it a comedy
- Protest the National Anthem, our flag, and our great military
- Use social media to post extremely vulgar messages about Trump
- Get in a Fox News contributor’s face and throw her off the set of The View
- This is merely the tip of the iceberg, but I’m sure you get the idea. Liberals can basically say and do anything they want to including threatening harm to people, attacking people physically, assassinating their character, spreading lies and innuendos, lying under oath, and committing crimes.
In the political arena, if you know the right people it is astounding what you can get away with. It is likely that even though Peter Strzok was fired, that will be the most serious penalty he will have to pay – despite having been one of the primary architects of letting Hillary go free and setting in motion the attacks on Donald Trump. I could write a book on what Hillary and Bill Clinton have gotten away with. Remember – liberal privilege.
A liberal can also make outrageously stupid comments – and still remain the darling of the Democratic Party. I am of course referring to the empty-headed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Cortez said: unemployment is low “because everyone has two jobs” and ICE is “required to fill 34,000 beds with detainees every single night.” She also claimed a recent study found Medicare-for-all would cut health expenditures
I ask you – who in their right mind would vote for this woman? Can anyone actually be that stupid???
If you are a Conservative or express any conservative values, the rules are vastly different, you are held to a completely different standard. As a conservative, your opinion is automatically null and void. If you dare to fight back, you are immediately trashed in the media. Speaking out about your conservative beliefs not to mention fighting back against the liberal nonsense gets you banned on social media.
Tim Allen had a very successful show called Last Man Standing, ABC canceled it because Tim Allen is an outspoken conservative, a serious taboo in Hollywood. Roseanne Barr made an admittedly unwise tweet, just one, and ABC canceled her very popular show. Yet ABC is ok with Keith Olbermann’s (ESPN star) extremely vulgar tweets about Trump. As well, the Disney Channel (parent company of ABC) features Andi Mack, a show about a teenager exploring his homosexual identity.
They came for Alex Jones and I said nothing because I did not really care for Alex Jones Info Wars.
They shut down Natural News social media sites and I said nothing because I did not have time
They shut down Fellowship of the Minds and I said nothing because I did not want to get involved
Then they shut down The Olive Branch Report, and there were no more conservative voices left to speak in my defense.
Wake up and speak up America! After they come for those of us who write and speak on conservative issues – defending America’s freedoms – they will come for the rest of you.
~~~
Since 2013, Christian news magazine The Olive Branch Report has featured the insightful writing and reporting of Greg Holt. His writing has been featured on American Prophet, American Clarion, Eagle Rising, Capitol Hill Outsider, Sons of Liberty Media, Rev. Austin Miles, and others. Greg is also the Publisher and Editor of Inspirational Christian Blogs.
Subscribe to my daily newsletter, and join hundreds of daily readers and receive news and relevant commentary
Follow The Olive on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Social Cross and Gab
What really burns me to no end is the silence from Congress. They can get on the floor and say any damn thing they want because of Constitutional immunity, but the public has no such rights. The highly respected, by some, Matt Gaetz has shown himself to be a weasel. He, himself, was on Infowars and received some backlash. What did he do. In the next hearing he “agreed” that Infowars should be banned. As far as I’m concerned he is another feckless Congressman.
This evil purge will inevitably result in anarchy. My concern is that certain Orthodox Jewish sites may be a target, and the ADL wouldn’t bother to lift a finger. Even Michael Savage, who changed his Jewish name so maybe people wouldn’t know, has attacked certain Orthodox practices. There is already a great deal of anti-Semitic attitudes against Orthodox principles.
What we are seeing today is no different than what it’s been down through history. We are in a situation where battle lines are being drawn and the outward hostility is deafening. What we see is more and more of those that simply Do Not want to be “part” of this purge. This will ultimately create a coalescing of forces. There has to remain a “foe” in all this and invariably it will fall upon the Jew. Mark my words, those of us who know this history from the past are seeing the roots of it again. Historical precedents are being repeated. As it was in the past of the Churban of two thousand years ago it will begin with one Jew against another. What I’m beginning to see is Never Again coming Again.
Things are bad. It’s happening but folks wont see it until its over.
Write to EVERY commercial advertiser of these totalitarian Antichrist atheist monopolies and tell them because of them funding these companies you and no one you know will ever buy their products or services again.
In January 2017, when WordPress heralded the launching of the Obama Foundation on WordPress.com, my antenna went up. I wondered to myself, “How long” before the censorship and banning? How long?”
The next salvo against Conservative media came when joined WordPress in February 2018 came about when
Kinsely Wilson formerly of NPR and the NYT was named president of WordPress.com only to be topped off in June with the news that General Ann Dunwoody (U.S. Army, Ret.) joined Automattic’s Board of Directors.
Response to my question above, not long at all and not a coincidence that the purging from social media, WordPress and who only knows where else is occurring at the same time.