WordPress de-platforms a popular sharia info site

‘Creeping Sharia’ is a popular website providing information on sharia. On Twitter, they describe themselves as, “Documenting news on the threat of Islamic sharia law and jihad to freedoms in the U.S., and beyond.”

After 11 years, the website was taken down permanently without warning. Three weeks prior to the takedown, they were notified that they violated Pakistani sharia laws. I guess that is the complaint that ended their eleven-year run.

Recently, Michelle Malkin was warned by Twitter that a harmless tweet of hers violated Pakistani sharia laws. The tweet included drawings of Mohammed that were not at all insulting.

What is happening is insane and our politicians are mostly nowhere to be found. Private corporations now have control of free speech in the United States.

A website called ‘Muslim Statistics’ was also de-platformed by WordPress. Blogger is doing the same thing.

In the UK, there is a new definition of Islamophobia. “The new definition of Islamophobia would devastate freedom of speech. It says anyone who targets ‘expressions of Muslimness’ is racist. This means anyone who criticizes Islam is racist. This is blasphemy law by the back door”, says Brendan O’Neill of Spiked.

It seems we are headed for the same definition in our Orwellian world. I am deeply concerned about free speech in America.

IT’S NOT ONLY SITES ABOUT SHARIA, IT’S EVERYTHING ON THE RIGHT

WordPress regularly de-platforms right-wing websites. I know nothing about these sites except that they are right-wing and they were de-platformed: Mtn. Forge and the Dirt People blog, now Chateau Heartiste.

This just doesn’t happen to left-wing sites.

Recently Infowars, Laura Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson, and a couple of others were de-platformed by Facebook. This is only the beginning. So many bloggers I communicated with on Facebook are gone. They weren’t extreme, just right-wing.

The Gateway Pundit posted an article Thursday about something Facebook pulled on them. Their fact checkers perverted the headline of one of their articles and then called it fake news. In fact, the article was accurate. Facebook’s fact-checkers are all left-wing and mostly far-left. They use the ridiculously biased Poynter Institute, which is funded in part by George Soros, as one of the fact checkers. The checkers distort the headline, according to the Pundit, and then they block traffic to them.

The Facebook page we post on, Capitalism Is Freedom, has traffic blocked as well. Our numbers are drastically reduced. We have 930,000 supporters but few get to see the articles. It gets worse every day.

YouTube took down one of my videos today. It was a five-year old video about a terror-time Islamist in the UK who just got out of prison – Anjem Choudary. All that was on it was him ranting.

This is all in time for 2020. These so-called Americans are traitors keeping diverse opinions from the public so they can choose the ideas they support.

VIA CREEPING SHARIA

It’s been almost 24 hours since @wordpressdotcom @automattic took down our site with no warning, no explanation and no response to questions why. Maybe they are busy celebrating Ramadan (aka the Month of Jihad 💣 ). pic.twitter.com/gBFmlDMSGw — Creeping Sharia (@creepingsharia) May 14, 2019

After 11 years, thousands of posts and countless death threats, it was the cowards at @wordpressdotcom and @automattic who shut us down and banned us from freely sharing information. They’d rather submit to the #sharia than uphold the values of freedom of expression and speech. pic.twitter.com/4aG6tEElAf — Creeping Sharia (@creepingsharia) May 14, 2019

A few weeks ago Twitter Legal notified us that this tweet violated Pakistan’s (sharia) laws. @Wordpress notified us too…then they took our site down permanently. https://t.co/J0ywepp3Fh @michellemalkin #SiliconValleySharia pic.twitter.com/uUzuEZ9AUh — Creeping Sharia (@creepingsharia) May 15, 2019